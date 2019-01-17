Amazon Web Services launches AWS Backup

Amazon has just released Backup, a new offering for Amazon Web Services (AWS) which promises 'faster, simpler' data backup across AWS services, as well as on-premises.

Amazon believes offering a single service, where users can configure and audit the AWS resources they backup, will simplify protecting storage volumes, databases, and file systems.

Backing up

To begin with, AWS Backup is integrated with Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and AWS Storage Gateway. The company says additional services are planned for the future, too.

Those looking to back up on-premise application data can use the AWS Storage Gateway.

Customers can create scripts for automated scheduling, they can enforce retention policies and consolidate back up activities across different services. AWS believes this will help meet regulatory compliance requirements, as well.

Amazon offers faster and simpler back up frequency setup, as well as how long the stored data stays before being deleted.

“As the cloud has become the default choice for customers of all sizes, it has attracted two distinct types of builders. Some are tinkerers who want to tweak and fine tune the full range of AWS services into a desired architecture, and other builders are drawn to the same breadth and depth of functionality in AWS, but are willing to trade some of the service granularity to start at a higher abstraction layer, so they can build even faster,” said Bill Vass, VP of Storage, Automation, and Management Services, AWS.

“We designed AWS Backup for this second type of builder who has told us that they want one place to go for backups versus having to do it across multiple, individual services. Today, we are proud to make AWS Backup available with support for block storage volumes, databases, and file systems, and over time, we plan to support additional AWS services."