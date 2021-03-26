Amazfit T-Rex Pro launched at Rs 12,999 in India

Huami has launched the Pro version of its rugged smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro in India today. The T-Rex was the company’s first tough fitness watch and now we have a Pro version for the same.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro brings a few improvements by brings in over the T-Rex from 2020 with over 100 sports mode compared to 14 on the T-Rex. It also brings a SpO2 monitor, 10ATM rating, three additional military standards, and more.

(Image credit: Zepp Health)

Amazfit T-Rex specs and features

Starting off with the basics, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes with a 1.3-inch colour AMOLED display with 360x360 resolution. The watch weighs about 60 grams including the strap. Since it’s an AMOLED display, the watch also supports Always-on Display.

The display comes with Tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating while the watch’s body is made up of polycarbonate material. The T-Rex Pro uses a 22mm standard strap which can be changed with any other third party strap. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 BLE to pair with your smartphone and get more control over the watch using the Zepp application.

As for the sensors, the smartwatch packs in BioTracker 2 PPG optical sensor to measure heart rate, 3-axis acceleration and gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Ambient light sensor, Barometric altimeter, and also SpO2 monitor to get blood-oxygen level. The watch is capable of tracking more than 100 sports mode

The watch also comes with a built-in GPS so that you can take it outdoors independently of your phone. In terms of battery life, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes with a 390mAh which is rated to last up to 9 days of heavy usage and 18 days of typical usage. Charging the device with the magnetic charging base will take about 90 minutes.

The T-Rex Pro also uses the Firstbeat algorithm which offers an in-depth analysis of your fitness level, training load and recovery. It also helps you better plan your training sessions and train in a better way.

While the aforementioned specs and features are the core of any smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro stands out from the crowd with its toughness, the T-Rex Pro is a smartwatch with 15 Military-grade toughness(MIL-STD-810), it is 10ATM water resistance, and can survive in 70-degree heat as well as -40 degree cold. In addition, the watch can survive 240 hours of humidity, 96 hours of salt spray, ice and freezing-rain resistance, and as with the T-Rex, the Pro model is also shock-resistant.

Lastly, the watch can also mirror notification from the phone, incoming call notification, alarm, calendar events, and music control. Other features include sleep tracking and PAI evaluation.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro price in India and availability

In India, the T-Rex Pro is priced at Rs 12,999 and will go on sale in India starting from March 28, 12 noon on Amazon. It will be available in Meteorite Black, Desert Grey, and Steel Blue colour options.

The original Amazfit T-Rex is currently priced at Rs 9,999 on Amazon.

T-Rex T-Rex Pro Dispaly 1.3" AMOLED 1.3" AMOLED Sports mode 14 100+ MIL standards 12 15 Water resistance 5ATM 10ATM SpO2 No Yes GPS 2 4 Battery 390mAh 390mAh

