Ahead of Ioniq 5 India launch, Hyundai ties up with Tata Power

Ahead of the launch of its award-winning Ioniq 5 electric in India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has entered into a partnership with EV infrastructure provider Tata Power for building a robust EV charging network and accelerate the adoption of EVs across India.

This collaboration is important as it involves two of the biggest names in the ecosystem who can help trigger a domino-effect change. This will spur the sales of Ioniq 5 as it addresses the issue of range anxiety. Further, it will be impetus for other biggies to follow suit.

The MoU was signed between Tata Power and HMIL in the presence of Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power and Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL at its Headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.

Charging points in 34 places in 29 cities

Under the partnership, Tata Power will install Tata Power EZ Charge fast chargers (DC 60 kW) at HMIL's existing 34 EV dealer locations across 29 cities along with supply, installation, and commissioning of home charging for HMIL's EV customers.

Currently, all 34 HMIL dealer locations are equipped with AC 7.2 kW chargers, and the company aims to expand the fast charging infra network across its pan India dealerships. "This new partnership will be of tremendous benefit to customers as the vehicle charging time of a DC 60 kW charger is much lesser than AC 7.2 kW charger. DC 60 kW charging stations will enhance customer convenience," Tata Power said in a statement.

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said "Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to leading India's clean energy and net-zero goals. Tata Power's expertise in EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles, will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption."

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL said: "Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership will power up the nation's electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL dealerships along with supply, installation, and commissioning of home charging for HMIL EV customers, thereby, enhancing customer convenience and ease of adoption of Electric vehicles."

Under the collaboration, the charging stations at HMIL dealerships will be open for all-electric vehicle customers. Additionally, end-to-end charging solutions at the home of HMIL's EV owners will be offered by Tata Power for their convenience.

HMIL dealerships will facilitate with space, and necessary administrative approvals, and Tata Power will invest, own and operate the charging stations. Easy accessibility of charging stations through HMIL and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App will provide smooth vehicle charging experience to customers across the country.

Tata Power already has installed over 1500 public and semi-public EV chargers installed and another 550+ chargers are in various stages of installation. The company also has a network of 13000+ Home chargers (for private use) & 200+ Bus charging points installed across India.

After Ioniq 5 electric vehicle's launch in India later this year, Hyundai has plans to introduce five other EVs in India by 2028. It is expected to arrive after the market debut of its sibling, the Kia EV6 crossover, whose pre-bookings are likely to happen on May 26.