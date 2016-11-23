8 Nokia phones that changed the world

Now that it has been confirmed that Nokia is gearing up to make a comeback to the smartphone game in 2017, let's go down memory lane and see exactly what made Nokia so popular.

Once the biggest mobile phone manufacturer in the world, Nokia’s fate was sealed after its decision in 2011 to partner with Microsoft’s Windows Phone and sideline Android. However, now its coming back, and that too with three handsets in the offing.

Of the three smartphones, two are tipped to be flagship devices with top of the line specifications and the third, dubbed the Nokia D1C, will be a mid-range device. Nokia will most likely announce these at the Mobile World Congress in 2017, where the company's CEO Rajeev Suri is scheduled to speak.

Thus to celebrate Nokia's grand comeback, let's have a look at the 8 most iconic phones Nokia ever made:

1. Nokia Cityman - 1987

One of the first compact phones ever release, the Nokia Cityman became famous when Mikhail Gorbachev, the then president of the Soviet Union used it to call Moscow during a press conference.

2. Nokia 8110 - 1996

The Nokia 8110 or the ‘banana phone’ was made popular by Keanu Reeves in the Matrix. Another example of Nokia’s brilliant and quirky designs at the time.

3. Nokia 5100 - 1998

First Nokia phone to feature ‘Snake’. Enough said.

4. Nokia N-Gage - 2002

Called the ‘Taco Phone’ because of the way you had to hold it to talk on it, the N-Gage will always be remembered as sign of Nokia’s ingenuity and willingness to take risks. It was built as a gaming device in an attempt to attract Gameboy users.

5. Nokia 1100 - 2003

In 2011, Nokia claimed that the Nokia 1000 was once owned by over 250 million people, making it one of the most popular phones ever made. That’s more than enough a reason for it to make it into this list.

6. Nokia N95 - 2007

The N95 is and always will be an iconic smartphone. It was the world’s most powereful smartphone at the time of launch and also packed an incredible (for the time) 5MP rear camera.

7. Nokia 5800 - 2008

The Nokia 5800 was the first proper touch screen Nokia. It ran a touch version of Symbian S60 5th edition and was famously used in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’.

8. Nokia 808 Pureview - 2012