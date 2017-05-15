6 Key turning points that drove Apple to top

As everyone was expecting, Apple delivered the original iPhone in 2007. It was not just a smartphone, it turned out to be a revolution in the mobile phone history. Although mobile phones were had their presence in the market from couple of years but they were nothing close to the iPhone. On top of that, Apple launched its App Store—which allowed the users to download application to enable additional functions on the phone. iPhone along with the App Store is still seen as a revolution in mobile phone history.