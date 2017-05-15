6 Key turning points that drove Apple to top
1996: Steve Jobs rejoined Apple
A phase when Apple computer was going through the worst phrase of its history, thanks to Wintel partnership which took over the PC market. Apple was approaching bankruptcy with each passing quarter. The company purchased Steve Jobs’ startup NeXT to build a new Unix-based OS. After a year, Jobs replaced the existing CEO and marked the beginning of a new era with the help of some financial backing from business rival Bill Gates.
1998: Original iMac launched
Since Steve Jobs was the new leader, he took many bold decisions like selling factories, cutting 11 of 15 products, cutting R&D budget by 50%, unloading workforce, and even reached out to Bill Gates to assure Apple’s rebirth. Apple redefined the whole personal computing space with the launch of all-in-one iMac, which brought the good days back to Apple. iMac became highlight popular among people, thanks to an array of translucent hues. This launch drove Apple back to profitability.
2001: iPod and Mac OS X changed fortunes
While Apple partially settled tis feet in the computing space and gained a loyal consumer base, Steve Jobs had something else in mind. In 2001, Apple launched the latest Unix-based Max OS X and the original iPod. Jobs was aware of the changing trends and had a strong belief in Apple’s strategic move of focusing on a compact piece of technology. iPod soon became a trend and was sold like hotcakes. It laid the groundwork for Apple to take over Microsoft .
2001: Apple stores
In the year of 2001, Apple already started catching up with the competition and was looked as a threat to market leaders. The idea of opening a dedicated store was unconventional but it worked, like other ideas from Jobs’ end.
2007: The iPhones were here
As everyone was expecting, Apple delivered the original iPhone in 2007. It was not just a smartphone, it turned out to be a revolution in the mobile phone history. Although mobile phones were had their presence in the market from couple of years but they were nothing close to the iPhone. On top of that, Apple launched its App Store—which allowed the users to download application to enable additional functions on the phone. iPhone along with the App Store is still seen as a revolution in mobile phone history.
2010: iPad launched to disrupt incumbents
Apple was one company that was not playing into the tablet category, while many major players launched their iterations in the market. It was the tablet device from Apple that is a perfect mix of a smartphone and a computer. Like the iPods and the iPhone, iPad soon became a status symbol and broke all the sales records this time. The Apple stores again saw long queues soon after the iPad hit the stores. Supply was never an issue with Apple and that's one major reason behind its glory.