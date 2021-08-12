3D printers could finally be about to get a lot more powerful

Desktop Metal , one of the leading companies in the 3D printing space, has announced plans to acquire ExOne, pioneers of the binder jet 3D printing technology.

Desktop Metal, which went public last year, is known for building affordable 3D printers for small engineering teams as well as for large-scale manufacturing.

ExOne, on the other hand, focuses exclusively on industrial 3D printing and boasts of an impressive portfolio of companies from diverse sectors such as aerospace, automotive, medical and defense.

Here’s our roundup of the best 3D printers

These are the best all-in-one printers around today

around today We’ve also curated the best laser printers you can buy right now

According to TechCrunch, Desktop Metal has been actively looking to ingest companies to grow its 3D printing portfolio and the acquisition of ExOne will be a shot in the arm.

Handsome twosome

In a press release , Desktop Metal argues that businesses are increasingly looking at 3D printing vendors to innovate in order to solve challenges of speed, cost, resolution, and part size.

With this acquisition, Desktop Metal says it hopes to be in a position to conjure up new 3D printing solutions that work with all kinds of materials, and are accessible to businesses of all sizes.

“We believe this acquisition will provide customers with more choice as we leverage our complementary technologies and go-to-market efforts to drive continued growth. This transaction is a big step in delivering on our vision of accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing 2.0,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal.