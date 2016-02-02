10 awesome hidden features in Truecaller

How many times have you felt worried or curious about the proper identity of an unknown caller when using your Smartphone? Whether it is someone trying to stalk you or someone you know over the phone or is trying to play hide and seek -there are ways to find out the identity of a caller- when you are using an Android device. Truecaller is an app that you can install and use in your Android phone and resolve the mystery of apparently unknown callers by a single click. Truecaller is feature rich and versatile app. You can benefit by tweaking settings and customizing the app to serve your need better.

Below listed are the tricks and tips that you can use to become a Pro at using Truecaller: