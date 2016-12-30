Pokemon Sun and Moon tips and tricks

It’s been a long time coming, but we finally have a brand new Pokémon game to explore and rinse for battling monsters. And while Pokémon Go reminded us just how much we love throwing Poké Balls and trundling through long grass for mini beasts, Pokémon Sun and Moon represents one of the biggest upheavals the series has ever seen.

So to make sure you’re ready to fill your Pokédex with a brand new slew of Japanese creatures, we’ve gathered together some of our most useful tips, tricks and discoveries from the world of Pokémon Sun and Moon.