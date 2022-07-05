Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: all the unlocks

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats are a fun way to augment your bricky Star Wars fun, however, they're not entirely straightforward. There are some things you're going to want to know before using them.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a great, way to experience the main trilogies in the franchise, albeit with miniaturized plastic aesthetics. However, don’t let the moniker of a ‘family game’ make you think this is a sanded-down experience. TT Games has created one of the most impressive Star Wars games ever made. Drawing from all of the mainline films, the developer has made a game stuffed with sci-fi adventure.

One of the real joys is playing with all of the collectibles and memorabilia too, and one of the ways to do that out of the box is to use cheats to unlock the many Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga characters and benefits. However, there's more than one way to make use of cheats in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Some you can input with a simple code, whereas others have to be unlocked.

Whichever way you intend to utilize cheats, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has multiple ways to support you. Here are all the cheats we know about so you can tailor the experience to your wants.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: how to enter cheats

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes a rather old-school stance when it comes to cheats. If you’re of a certain age, you may remember inputting long codes into menus in order to activate cheats in older games.

TT Games has opted to go that nostalgia route. In order to input codes, go into your menu and head over to the last tab, titled Extras. There should be a button prompt followed by the words ‘Enter Code’ near the top. Press the button, and you will be brought to a screen where you can input a seven-digit code.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: every cheat code

Here's a list of every cheat code you can import into the game, giving you access to a bunch of various Star Wars characters.

Aayla Secura KH7P320 Admiral Holdo XV4WND9 C-3PO (Holiday Special) C3PHOHO Chewbacca (Holiday Special) WOOKIE D-O (Holiday Special) TIPYIPS Darth Vader (Holiday Special) WROSHYR Dengar OKV7TLR Gonk Droid (Holiday Special) LIFEDAY Mister Bones BAC1CKP Nute Gunray WBFE4GO Poe Dameron (Holiday Special) KORDOKU Poggle the Lesser Z55T8CQ Ratts Tyerell GR2VBXF Shaak Ti VT1LFNH Shmi T9LM1QF Tarkin 3FCPPVX Temmin Wexley SKYSAGA The Emperor SIDIOUS

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga cheats: resource cheats

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has two different kinds of cheats. As we previously went over, it has codes you can input to unlock characters, but there are other cheats that can apply powerful effects to your experience.

These cheats, unlike the others, will take a decent amount of time to unlock, as they require a lot of Datacards and Studs. However, as you unlock more and more, it can become easier, as you can get things like Stud multipliers, which all stack. In no time, you will be farming the currency like nobody’s business.

However, it’s not all about the economy. There are also some pretty silly cheats in here, such as transforming your lightsabers into baguettes, or if you really want to lean into the Dark Side, have the Cantina song playing on loop.

Below is every purchasable cheat and its cost: