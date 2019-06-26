The best alternatives to WeTransfer 2019

There are a number of cloud services that can be used to upload files to the web which can then be easily shared with others. One such service is WeTransfer, but after a recent security slip-up that saw files being shared with the wrong people, it is understandable that people are looking for alternatives.

When you need to send files to someone you could use email, but you'll find that there are limits on attachment sizes. If you have numerous files – or large files – that you want to share, you need a better option. This is where file-sharing service come into play.

And that's what we're here to help with. With so many file sharing services to choose from, it can be hard to know which to turn to – so we've done the hard work for you. Read on to discover the best alternatives to WeTransfer.

Image credit: Dropbox (Image credit: Dropbox)

1. Dropbox

A generous alternative to WeTransfer with lots of sharing options

One of the best-known cloud storage services, Dropbox is a more than capable alternative to WeTransfer. As with other similar services, there are multiple packages available, with the free tier giving you 2GB of storage space – this is upgradable to 2TB or 3TB with the Plus and Premium packages. You can use Dropbox on the web, or via desktop software, and sharing options are simple yet effective.

Individual files can be shared by providing the recipient's email address (or recipients' email addresses) and a link will be sent out for you. In the case of shared folders, you can specify whether the people you share with are able to edit, or just view, the contents. They can also leave comments and you can choose whether they should be allowed to add files to their own Dropbox accounts to reshare.

Image credit: Smash (Image credit: Smash)

2. Smash

A WeTransfer alternative that's ideal for bigger files

If you have particularly large files to send, Smash could be the file sharing service for you. Not only is Smash free, but there are no limits on the size of file that can be shared – you do not even need to register an account to use it! The files you share are made available for up to 14 days, after which time they are deleted (if you upgrade to a Premium account, this increases to a full year). As a security measure, you have the option of password-protecting shared files too.

The website is beautifully simple, and the sharing process starts by dragging and dropping your files onto the Smash logo. Then you can supply the email addresses of those you wish to share with (or you can just grab a link to share through messaging services or other means) before configuring share options. You can choose how long the files should be available for, whether they are password-protected or not, and change the look of the page recipients see when they access the files.

Image credit: Google Drive (Image credit: Google)

3. Google Drive

Perhaps the best known WeTransfer alternative, and for good reason

Google lives in the cloud, so it's little wonder that it offers a cloud storage service. You can Google Drive to share files with friends, family and co-workers. If you stick with a free account, you're given 15GB of storage as standard, but you can upgrade this by paying a monthly or annual fee with Google One.

The sharing options available in Google Drive are impressive and varied. You can share individual files as required, or you can share entire folders of files. More than this, you can opt to give people different rights when you share with them, such as giving them only the ability to view the files you share, or allowing them to edit them. Flexible, powerful and easy to use, and with the option for collaborative work with an online word process, spreadsheet and presentation tool, the possibilities are near limitless.

Image credit: Hightail (Image credit: Hightail)

4. Hightail

A WeTransfer alternative that consolidates files from other services

Hightail's free Lite account lets you share files of up to 100MB in size, with a total storage limit of 2GB. Of course, more storage is available if you are willing to pay – if you move to the $12 (about £9, AU$17) per month Pro package, you get unlimited storage and an individual file limit of 25GB. The files you share via a free account are available for seven days.

Hightail uses 'Spaces' to manage your stored files, and although these can also be shared with others, there's also a separate sharing feature. What's interesting about Hightail's sharing is that it enables you to not only share files from your computer using drag and drop, but also to consolidate and share files from other cloud services (Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Core are all supported). There are no options other than these, but it gets the job done.

Image credit: Terashare (Image credit: Terashare)

5. Terashare

A torrent-based alternative to WeTransfer that takes a different approach

Terashare is a little different from the other services we've looked at. It's based on BitTorrent which makes it ideal for sharing very large files, or sharing files with a lot of people. Because of the way it works, very large files (over 10GB) can only be shared when your computer is switched on and accessible to those you want to share with. However, Terashare's hybrid system means that files under 10GB – which is likely to be most of them – are stored on its servers and are therefore accessible regardless of whether your computer is switched on.

You can share smaller files (or folders) through the Terashare website, but you'll need to install the app for larger ones. A great option for sharing large video files.