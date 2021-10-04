Best portable power stations of 2021

Achieving energy independence by not having to rely on big utility grids is something that we strive for in times of uncertainty. Controlling these predicaments is now possible thanks to advancements in battery technologies while semiconductors used to harness the high power source have been improving continuously. The best portable power stations reduce the need for fuel-powered generators and have made huge strides since the first prototypes came out.

The recipe for a good power station is straightforward: a big battery capacity coupled with a high-power inverter forms the core. Add to this a few USB ports in all formats, a car adapter and finally, ways to charge the batteries with an eye on being fast. Everything of course has to be enclosed in a hard shell and the unit is good to go anywhere when the lights go out.

This decade has seen a boom in portable power stations. The fierce competition has brought prices down with a feature list that keeps on growing. We present the best quality power station that money can buy right now.

How we tested the best portable power stations?

Factors such as volume, weight, battery chemistry, and novelty have been considered in this guide to be more objective. Testing includes running the mobile app for stations equipped with Wi-Fi and upgrading the firmware when required. On top of the charge and discharge cycles, we went beyond the maximum power allowed on each generator and observed successful recovery from the over-power protection.

1. EcoFlow Delta Pro Best overall portable power station Specifications Capacity: 3600Wh / 3600W Charge cycles: 3500 cycles to 80% capacity Charge time: Full charge in 2.7h Weight and volume: 45kg, 75L Ports: 6 DC, 5 AC sockets Cost to run: 1$/Wh TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Expandable + Among the best dollar per watt-hour + WiFi/BT + High number of charge cycles + UPS mode Reasons to avoid - Heavy

The Delta Pro is surely the fan-favorite with a very successful Kickstarter campaign. Having one of the lowest dollars per watt-hour, unmatched charging time, WiFi capability, and a whole slew of accessories, owning one is a real treat. To be fair, the Delta Pro is in a league of its own since it was designed to be expandable with up to 20kWh of battery capacity. As they say in the campaign, one can reach power independence if solar panels are used to generate that energy. However, it is the biggest and weighs almost 50kg. It is not a power station to be carried around easily like other units such as the Jackery. The blasting fast charging time means high input current and this might surprise some home electrical breakers. A limited amount of USB ports also makes it less attractive to casual users that are craving to charge multiple smartphones and portable devices at the same time.

2. Zendure SuperBase Pro 2000 Best value for money Specifications Capacity: 2100Wh / 2000W Charge cycles: 1500 cycles to 80% capacity Charge time: Full charge in 2h Weight and volume: 21kg, 43L, 93% Inverter Efficiency Ports: 8 DC, 6 AC sockets Cost to run: 0.83$/Wh (Indiegogo price) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Wi-Fi, 4G + UPS mode Reasons to avoid - Smart app can be better - Sleep current can be better

Zendure is trying to make a name in the power generator scene and has a good chance of achieving this thanks to its latest unit. The SuperBase Pro 2000 has all the key elements of a modern power station. A high-capacity battery, a flexible inverter that can exceed its nominal 2kW power without being damaged, WiFi/4G connectivity, and plenty of USB outlets. Another two key ingredients are a very fast charging time and a super competitive price. A bonus is that the SuperBase can be used as a UPS, charging the battery only when needed while being connected to the grid. What is lacking is a stable mobile app and no USB-A sockets which are what older phones still use. The non-negligible sleep current which drains the battery even while turned off is also concerning but Zendure has promised to remedy this with a firmware upgrade.

3. Bluetti AC200P Best for loads of devices Specifications Capacity: 2000Wh / 2000W Charge cycles: 3000 cycles to 80% capacity Charge time: Full charge in 2.5h Weight and volume: 27.5kg, 45L, 88% Inverter Efficiency Ports: 11 DC, 6 AC sockets Cost to run: 0.9$/Wh TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Versatile + long battery life + UPS mode Reasons to avoid - Big AC adapter - No WiFi

The Bluetti AC200P has often been touted as one of the first modern power stations thanks to its LCD color interface that also supports touch. It has all qualities of a good unit with plenty of output sockets, fast charging time, and of course plenty of power for inverter and battery capacity. It is also the only one that comes with a wireless QC for mobile phones. The number of charge cycles is on the high-end with over 3,500 thanks to being LiFePo4 based. It is also one of the cheapest in terms of dollars per watt-hour. It isn’t perfect as it is quite bulky and has an AC power adapter that could be mistaken for another smaller power station. Setting the bar high in terms of features, the AC200P lacks a Wi-Fi connection that would have opened up so many possibilities.

4. Jackery Explorer 1500 Best for after sales support Specifications Capacity: 1534Wh / 1800W Charge cycles: 500 cycles to 80% capacity Charge time: Full charge in 4h Weight and volume: 15.5kg, 30L, 85% Inverter Efficiency Ports: 4 DC, 3 AC sockets Cost to run: 1.04$/Wh TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Excellent customer support + Quality product Reasons to avoid - Low number of charge cycles - No Wi-Fi

The Jackery brand is often associated with high-quality power stations. The Explorer 1500 is no exception and is an extension of their product line. The most important upgrade is faster charging times and of course a bigger battery and inverter. The dollar per watt-hour remains unchanged from the smaller Explorer models. It is still the best-seller in portable power stations on Amazon and that is because of its great customer support. The Explorer 1500 is based on the normal Lithium-Ion battery and as such, it will start to degrade after 500 charge cycles. The fan can be a bit loud while the limited number of DC sockets, only three USB in this case, will certainly not satisfy everyone in case of an emergency.

5. Maxoak Bluetti EB150 Best for ruggedness Specifications Capacity: 1500Wh / 1000W Charge cycles: 2500 cycles Charge time: Full charge in 6h Weight and volume: 17.2kg, 22.4l Ports: 6 DC, 2 AC sockets Cost to run: 0.6$/Wh TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site Reasons to buy + Price + Rugged Reasons to avoid - Limited number of AC ports - Charge time

With an industrial design that makes it look more like an old-school PC case, Maxoak’s Bluetti EB150 has been around for longer than its contemporaries. It is the most sturdy thanks to the metal enclosure while a price tag of $900 makes it the cheapest. With an advertised 2500 charge cycles, the EB150 will provide a lot of mileage to its owner. It is also the smallest and lightest of all portable power stations tested. The number of AC outlets is a meager two which is the smallest number of all reviewed stations while the charging time is the worst at six hours to reach full capacity.

