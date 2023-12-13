Deeno GT X1500 portable power station review

The Deeno GT X1500 is a fantastic Portable Power Station for the size and the money. We like the big port selection, solid output, build quality. We experienced no issues during our tests. Overall, a good quality mid-range powet station.

I’ve tested plenty of the best portable power stations , so when I opened the Deeno GT X1500 Portable Power Station box, I was pleased to see a simple setup: the power station, cabling, and documentation.

I noticed a multitude of ports on the front of the power station and a light bar on the back. I also quickly saw some unique expanding carry handles and a built-in wireless charger on the top.

Deeno GT X1500: Design & build

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Specifications Capacity: 1036Wh

Charge Cycles: 3500

Weight and Dimensions: 5.47 x 8.94 x 9.41in

Ports: 3x AC ports, 3x USB-A, 2x USB-C, 1x Car outlet, 2x DC5.5

The overall design of the Deeno X1500 Portable Power Station is compact and straightforward. Everything is clear and simple, which helps with its easy operation. The handles on the side are big enough even for large hands, and because Deeno chose to make these handles expanding, near telescoping, they are relatively comfortable to carry.

Because of these handles, I could carry this power station with one hand, with things on top of the power station, and both without any problems. Because this power station's handles expand when in use, they also retract when not in use, allowing them to hide away, making the top flat.

To continue the great design features, the back of the X1500 has a built-in light bar that can light up a campsite, a dark room in a power outage, or my living room when I was swapping out basic toggle light switches with smart switches. On the bottom, Deeno chose to add rubberized feet for added grip so that the bottom of the X1500 doesn't get scratched up, but also to help ensure that the power station does not slide around unwanted. Deeno also added a QI charger on the top of the X1500, which any QI-enabled device can use.

Deeno GTX1500: In use

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

I've loved having the Deeno GTX1500 living in the back of my Jeep. When I work on house projects, I can easily access power in my front yard to work on my garage without running any extension cords. Or, when I am recharging drill batteries, running a shop vac, or bringing my bike to a riding trail, I can get an electric pump to fill the tires upon arrival.

The Deeno GT X1500 Portable Power Station can run with 12 available ports. I have also been impressed with how much power draw I can run on this device. I can run full carpet cleaners, shop vacs, charge drills, and space heaters from the X1500.

I took this power station camping with my son a few months back. I could confidently bring only this power station for a few day trips as our power supply. We ran a couple of lights at night, charged my phone and watch, and kept some flashlights up. This camping trip was low-key, but relaxing without worrying about power was fantastic.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

I have also enjoyed charging on the top of the X1500 wirelessly. While it was convenient, I wished that some part of the Qi charger was rubberized to help hold my iPhone while charring. However, it is an excellent time to use the charger.

Carrying portable power stations is rarely a fun role. Usually, though mobile, these power stations are heavy when you have one that has a large capacity. To help counter the difficulty or struggle of carrying the power station, Deeno added specialty handles that extend to help give more grip room and a bit of cushion. When not in use, the handles collapse so that the top of the power station is flat, allowing for easy packing or storing.

Recharging the Deeno GT X1500 takes longer than desired, though it's pretty decent. The size of this power station for the capacity and ports is pretty great. I can fit it anywhere needed, and I cannot worry about power wherever I am on the road, working, or camping. Further, whenever there is a bad storm, I can carry this power station inside as a UPS for my internet, a few lights, and anything else deemed vital by my family.

Deeno GTX1500: Verdict

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

The Deeno GT X1500 is a fantastic Portable Power Station for the size and the money. There is a tremendous selection of ports, solid output, excellent build quality, and a great price. I have had zero issues with something not working or breaking, nor do I have concerns moving forward. If you are looking for a quality mid-size Portable Power Station, consider the Deeno GT X1500 before making your final decision.