You’ll want to make the best water type pokémon a staple of your pokémon squad. Let’s run down their strengths and weaknesses as well as discuss which are the best for battling in Pokémon Go.

There are hundreds of pokémon in Pokémon Go, all with different types. Each type has particular effectivenesses and vulnerabilities to be aware of when taking them into battle – so be sure to study our Pokémon Go type chart – whether you’re going up against a gym, Team Rocket member, or heading into PvP to gain victory over your friends or strangers in the Battle League.

This guide will let you know the best water type pokémon in Pokémon Go. water types come from the classic Squirtle squad to the legendary Palkia, but they all have certain strengths and weaknesses to bear in mind. Knowing these type matchups will be crucial to getting the upper hand over Gyms and your friends.

Keep reading to find out what those are, and how to most effectively use water types in battle. Plus, find out which are the best water type pokémon so that you can make sure you’re catching and training the right pokémon to be victorious in your next battle, and where you can find those pokémon in Pokémon Go.

The best water type pokémon in Pokémon Go

What are water type pokémon strong against?

Water type pokémon are resistant to attacks from fire, water, ice, and steel type pokémon.

Water type attacks are also super effective against fire, ground, and rock type pokémon.

What are water type pokémon weak against?

Water type pokémon are vulnerable to grass and electric type attacks.

Water type attacks are also not very effective against water, grass, and dragon type pokémon.

What are the best water type pokémon?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Palkia

Palkia is a powerful legendary pokémon. Like most legendaries, it has high stats, making it great for battle.

However, legendary pokémon are only available through raid battles, and not all of them are available at all times. Be sure to check whether Palkia is available when you’re searching for it and if it is group up with some friends in order to take on the raid battle.

Palkia is a water and dragon type pokémon, so it is resistant to steel and extra resistant to fire and water type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to dragon and fairy type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Blastoise

Blastoise is an accessible, powerful water type, making it great for newer players. It also has a Mega Evolution which takes its strength even higher, so collect Mega Energy and use it when you want to pack an extra punch.

Blastoise can be evolved from Squirtle and Wartortle using candies, so catch as many as you can, walk with it as your buddy, and feed it berries when it is defending a gym.

Blastoise is a pure water type pokémon so it is resistant to steel, fire, water, and ice type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to grass and electric type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Swampert

The last evolution of the humble Mudkip, Swampert is a popular choice in Pokémon Go’s PvP mode thanks to its availability and powerful attacks like Hydro Cannon.

It also has a shadow form, which you can obtain by defeating members of Team Rocket, which gives it additional attack in exchange for reduced defense.

As a water/ground type pokémon, Swampert only has one weakness, grass type attacks. However, this is an extremely high weakness, so try to keep it away from grass types as much as possible. On the other hand, it is resistant to electric, poison, rock, steel, and fire type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Vaporeon

Vaporeon is also a fairly good choice for PvP mode thanks to its high defenses and HP.

It can be obtained by evolving an Eevee. Usually, the evolution from an Eevee is based on chance, however, once per account, you can name an Eevee “Rainer” for a 100% chance of getting a Vaporeon. If you’ve already used this trick, you’ll just need to keep evolving Eevees until you get the right kind.

Like Blastoise, Vaporeon is a pure water type pokémon so it is resistant to steel, fire, water, and ice type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to grass and electric type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Slowking

Slowking has a rare combination of types, making it a good choice for certain matchups, especially if you’re playing PvP and want to surprise your opponent.

Slowking is a bit complicated to obtain in Pokémon Go. You will need 50 candies, however, you will also need the kings rock item which can only be obtained at certain times through special research tasks or by luck by spinning Pokéstops.

Slowking is a water and psychic type pokémon, giving it resistances to fighting, steel, fire, water, psychic, and ice types. However, it is vulnerable to bug, ghost, grass, electric, and dark types.