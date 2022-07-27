The best ghost type pokémon are great against certain opponents in Pokémon Go. In this guide we’ll give you a rundown of their strengths and weaknesses and which you should consider picking.

There are hundreds of pokémon available in Pokémon Go, so it can be difficult to know which are the best to add to your collection or commit resources to when training up for fighting. In particular, each one has its own strengths and weaknesses to consider when putting it up for battle, whether that be against a gym or Team rocket member, or in PvP with your friends or strangers in the Battle League. So you should take the time to study our Pokémon Go type chart.

In this guide, we’ll be talking about the best ghost type pokémon, for when you want to scare away your opponents. ghost type pokémon come in all shapes and sizes, from the spooky Duskull to the camouflaged Sinistea, but they all have certain strengths and weaknesses to be aware of.

Keep reading to find out what those are, as well as find out which are the best ghost type pokémon you should keep an eye out for and consider spending resources on, and how you might be able to find them while exploring your local area in Pokémon Go.

The best ghost type pokémon in Pokémon Go

What are ghost type pokémon strong against?

In most pokémon games, ghost types are completely immune to normal and fighting type attacks. Unfortunately in Pokémon Go this isn’t the case, but they do take massively reduced damage from them. They also take somewhat less damage from poison and bug type attacks.

Hhost type moves are also super effective against psychic and other ghost type pokémon.

What are ghost type pokémon weak against?

Ghost type pokémon take extra damage from other ghost type attacks, as well as dark type attacks.

Ghost type moves are also not very effective against dark and especially normal type pokémon.

What are the best ghost type pokémon?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Giratina

Giratina is a powerful pokémon in Pokémon Go and you can often find people using it in PvP battles.

It comes in two forms. Its Origin form has more defence, while its Altered form has more attack, so you can choose which is more important to you. Both can be found in five-star raid battles, although the pool of pokémon that can appear in these battles is constantly changing, so you may need to check whether it is available at the time you’re reading this.

Giratina is a ghost and dragon type legendary pokémon. It will take less damage from bug, electric, fighting, fire, grass, normal, poison, and water type attacks. However, bear in mind that it is vulnerable to dark, dragon, fairy, ghost, and ice type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Gengar

Gengar is one of the most powerful ghost type pokémon in Pokémon Go. It also has a Mega Evolution, which can be used for even greater power in battle.

Gengar can be evolved from Gastly (via Haunter) with candy. However, if you trade a Haunter with a friend you can also get it without needing to save up all those candies. Or, if you get really lucky, you can sometimes just catch Gengar in the wild.

Gengar is a ghost and poison type, so it is resistant to grass and fairy, and especially normal, poison, bug, and fighting damage. However, it is vulnerable to ground, ghost, psychic, and dark type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Chandelure

Chandelure is a powerful pokémon for taking into battle in Pokémon Go. It also has a Shadow form which amps up its attack power.

Chandelure can be evolved from Litwick, which can rarely be found in the wild or can be hatched from 10km eggs.

As a ghost and fire type, Chandelure has a lot of resistances. It will take reduced damage from poison, steel, fire, grass, ice, and fairy attacks, and even more reduced damage from normal, fighting and bug type attacks. However it is vulnerable to ground, rock, ghost, water, and dark type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Trevenant

Trevenant is an interesting pokémon which has a well rounded set of stats. With its variety of strengths, it can be a good pokémon to have on hand if you’re not sure what to expect from your opponent.

It can be evolved from Phantump for 200 candy, so catch as many as you can, walk with it as your buddy, and feed it berries when it’s on gyms to gather those up.

Trevenant is a ghost and grass type, making it resistant to ground, water, grass, electric, normal, and fighting type moves. However, it is weak to flying, ghost, fire, ice, and dark type moves.