Ice pokémon are great options for battle in Pokémon Go. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to the best ice type pokémon in Pokémon Go, tell you about their strengths and weaknesses, and give you a few tips about how to use them effectively in battle.

Ice pokémon are one of the many different types available in Pokémon Go. Like all types, they have their own effectiveness and vulnerabilities to other types. To get a good sense of what type of pokémon is effective against what, have a read of our Pokémon Go type chart .. There’s also a big variety in which ones are strong and which ones will simply melt away if you try to use them in battle.

This guide will tell you the best ice type pokémon to send in against an opponent, whether that be a gym, a Team Rocket member, or just one of your friends in Pokémong GO’s PvP mode.

Ice types come in all shapes and sizes, from the sweet, ice cream-like Vanillite to the huge, rugged glacier shelf of Avalugg. But all ice pokémon have certain strengths and weaknesses to bear in mind before you try taking them into any kind of battle. (Here’s a hint: they tend to melt in the face of the best fire type pokémon in Pokémon Go . But there are others that aren’t so obvious!)

Keep reading to find out what those are, as well as which are the best ice type pokémon to freeze your opponent in place during a fight.

What are ice type pokémon strong against in Pokémon Go?

Ice type pokémon are resistant to attacks from other ice type pokémon, but that’s all

However, ice type attacks deal additional damage to grass, ground, flying, and dragon type pokémon

What are ice type pokémon weak against in Pokémon Go?

Ice type pokémon are weak to fire, fighting, rock, and steel type attacks

Ice type attacks also deal less damage to fire, water, ice, and steel type pokémon

What are the best ice type pokémon in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Abomasnow

This fearsome ice type is one of the most powerful pokémon for freezing your opponents in Pokémon Go. It also has a Mega Evolution that will make it even stronger.

Abomasnow can simply be caught in the wild, especially during snowy weather. Great news if you live in a cold spot or if it’s wintertime. (You can also increase the odds by using a Glacier Lure.) You may also be able to find Abomasnow in Raid Battles or by evolving Snover, which are easier to find.

Abomasnow is a grass and ice type. That means it’s resistant to ground, water, grass, and electric type attacks. However, it is weak to steel, bug, flying, rock, poison, fighting, and especially fire type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Articuno

The Legendary bird Articuno packs a punch with well-rounded stats.

It can be found in Raid Battles, although it may cycle in and out so you may need to check on its availability and possibly be patient to get your hands on one. It can also be found as a reward for completing weekly research tasks.

It is an ice and flying type pokémon. That means it’s resistant to bug, grass, and especially ground type moves. On the other hand, it is vulnerable to electric, fire, steel, and rock type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Mamoswine

As its mammoth size might suggest, Mamoswine is a tanky option in Pokémon Go, and can hit hard too. It also has a shadow form for additional attack power.

It is most easily obtained by evolving from Swinub, through Piloswine. You can use Glacier Lures to increase your chances of catching these, which will also help in obtaining more Candies. This might be particularly helpful if you don’t live in a cold area or don’t want to hang around waiting for winter.

Mammoswine is an ice and ground type, which means it is resistant to poison and especially electric type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to fighting, steel, fire, water, and grass type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Weavile

Weavile is a pokémon with incredible attack power which can be boosted even further thanks to its shadow form. Be careful of its relatively lower defense and stamina, however.

Weavile can be evolved from Sneasel. Like all ice type pokémon, a Glacier Lure might help to capture more of them for additional Candies. Otherwise you can walk with Sneasel as your buddy or feed it berries when it’s defending a Gym.

Weavile is a dark and ice type pokémon. It is resistant to ghost, ice, dark, and especially psychic type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to fairy, fire, steel, bug, rock, and especially fighting type attacks.