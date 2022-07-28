The best ground type pokémon can shake up any battle in Pokémon Go. In this guide we’ll give you the details of their strengths and weaknesses and which are the best to use in your battles.

Pokémon Go has hundreds of pokémon up for grabs. Each one has its own type, which has particular effectiveness and vulnerability to certain other types. These are important to consider for battles, whether that be against a gym or Team rocket member, or in PvP with your friends or strangers in the Battle League. So make sure you study this Pokémon Go type chart to learn those strengths and weaknesses.

This guide will detail the best ground type pokémon, for when you want to rock the earth your opponents walk on. ground types can be everything from underground mysteries like Diglett or mudspring wallowers like Hippopotas, but they all have strengths and weaknesses that you should be aware of before attempting to fight.

Keep reading to find out what those are, so that you can be prepared for anything you might face in battle. We’ll also tell you which are the best ground type pokémon to keep an eye out for as you’re out and about, and which you should consider powering up for when it’s time to fight. You’ll be ready to shake things up in no time.

The best ground type pokémon in Pokémon Go

What are ground type pokémon strong against in Pokémon Go?

Ground type pokémon are resistant to poison and rock type attacks. They are especially resistant to electric type attacks, too.

Ground type moves will be super effective against fire, electric, poison, rock, and steel type pokémon.

What are ground type pokémon weak against in Pokémon Go?

Ground type pokémon are weak to water, grass, and ice type attacks.

Ground type moves will also not be very effective against grass, rock, and flying type pokémon.

What are the best ground type pokémon?

Landorus

Landorus is a legendary pokémon in Pokémon Go that has two forms. Both of them have powerful stats to use in battle, so it’s really up to you which one you want to go for, but the Therian form is technically the strongest.

Landorus is only available in five star raid battles, and the available pokémon in these rotate in and out, so you may have to wait and keep an eye out for its return depending on when you’re reading this.

Landorus is a ground and flying type pokémon, which means it’s only vulnerable to ice and water type attacks. However, ice will do a lot of damage. On the other hand, it’s resistant to electric, fighting, poison, bug, and especially ground type attacks.

Groudon

Groudon is another powerful legendary pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Again, Groudon is only obtainable through five-star raid battles, and legendary pokémon cycle in and out of the raid pool, so you may need to check whether it is available to be caught depending on when you are reading this.

Groudon is a purely ground type pokémon. This means that it is resistant to poison, rock, and especially electric type attacks. However, it is weak to water, grass, and ice type attacks.

Garchomp

Garchomp is a very strong option for a ground type pokémon if you’re not able to obtain a legendary.

It can simply be evolved from Gible and Gabite using candies. Keep an eye out for Gible in the wild, walk with one as your buddy, and feed them berries in gyms to keep a steady flow of candy coming and you’ll be able to get a Garchomp in no time.

Garchomp is a dragon and ground type pokémon. It is resistant to poison, rock, fire, and especially electric type attacks. However, it is weak to dragon, fairy, and especially ice type attacks.

Rhyperior

Another powerful non-legendary pokémon option is Rhyperior.

It is slightly more complicated to evolve from Rhydon. You will still need plenty of candies, but you will also need a Sinnoh Stone, which are typically available from Special Research tasks or as a reward in PvP battles.

Rhyperior is a ground and rock type pokémon, which gives it many strengths and many weaknesses. It is resistant to normal, flying, rock, fire, and especially poison and electric type attacks. However, it is weak to fighting, ground, steel, ice, and especially water and grass type attacks.