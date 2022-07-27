The best rock type pokémon are some of the toughest around, but they still have strengths and weaknesses like any other type, but they can be a great addition to your squad for PvP and taking down gyms.

Pokémon Go has so many pokémon available to catch and train that it can be difficult to know which ones you should focus on. On top of that, they’ve all got particular types, with effectiveness over and vulnerabilities to other types. So you should study the Pokémon Go type chart and bear those in mind when you want to battle, whether it be against a gym, Team rocket member, or in PvP.

This guide will let you know the strengths and weaknesses of rock type pokémon in Pokémon Go. Rock types come in many styles, from the giant megaliths of Stonjourner to the deceptive, tree-like Sudowoodo, but they all have certain types that they are better and worse at facing in battle. Knowing these type matchups will be important to achieving victory.

Keep reading to find out what those strengths and weaknesses are, which rock type pokémon are the best for battling in Pokémon Go, and where you might be able to find them. Then you’ll be ready to battle with the best of them.

The best rock type pokémon in Pokémon Go

What are rock type pokémon strong against?

Rock type attacks deal extra damage against fire, ice, psychic, and bug type pokémon.

In addition, rock type pokémon take less damage from normal, fire, poison, and flying type attacks.

What are rock type pokémon weak against?

Rock type attacks aren’t very effective against fighting, ground, or steel type pokémon.

Rock type pokémon are also vulnerable to water, grass, fighting, ground, and steel type attacks.

What are the best rock type pokémon?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl is a powerful rock type in Pokémon Go. It is especially strong when it is in its Mega form, which can be evolved using Mega Energy, so consider using this if you’re up against a particularly tough battle.

Aerodactyl can most easily be obtained through a field research task, which requires you to play five raid battles. There’s also a chance that you can hatch Aerodactyl from 10km Eggs.

Aerodactyl is a rock and flying type pokémon. This means it is resistant to ground, normal, flying, poison, bug, and fire type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to rock, steel, water, electric, and ice type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Rhyperior

Rhyperior is another strong contender for when you want to add a rock type to your team in Pokémon Go.

You can obtain Rhyperior by evolving it from Rhydon. You will need the usual candies, but you will also need to get your hands on a Sinnoh Stone. These can be found as rewards for Special Research tasks or PvP battles.

Rhyperior is a ground and rock type pokémon. It is resistant to normal, flying, rock, fire, and especially poison and electric type attacks. However, it is weak to fighting, ground, steel, ice, and especially water and grass type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Rampardos

Rampardos might not have much defense, but it more than makes up for it with incredibly powerful attack power. Use it when you really want to take out an opponent quickly.

Rampardos can also be obtained fairly easily, only needing 50 candies to evolve from Cranidos, which can be found in the wild, particularly on cloudy days. Cranidos may also hatch from 10km eggs.

Rampardos is a pure rock type pokémon, so it is resistant to normal, fire, poison, and flying type attacks. On the other hand, it is vulnerable to water, grass, fighting, ground, and steel type attacks.

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Tyranitar

Tyranitar is a powerful all-around pokémon, although it has many strengths and weaknesses based on its typing which you may want to take into account when sending it into battle.

It can be found in four-star Raid Battles, as well as evolved from Larvitar, via Pupitar, using Candy. Larvitar may be found in 10km Eggs.

Tyranitar is a Dark and rock type pokémon. That means it’s resistant to normal, flying, poison, Ghost, fire, Dark, and especially psychic type attacks. However, it is vulnerable to ground, bug, steel, water, grass, Fairy, and especially fighting type attacks.