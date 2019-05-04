Where to watch Friends online: stream every episode of the TV comedy from anywhere

Set your sides to split and ready your smile muscles to ache, as streaming Friends is available in all its punchline powerful glory for you from anywhere in the world. And we're going to tell you how to watch Friends online right now - every last minute of it.

Friends - fact file Year: 1994 - 2004

Run time: 22 mins

Creator: David Crane and Marta Kauffman

Stars: Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 78%

Friends started on TV way back in 1994 (and yes, that should make you feel old). It may feel like it ran forever but it actually finished in 2004, but it then re-ran and re-ran across TV for years. Now the wonder of the internet means you can get any episode whenever and wherever you are.

So from the classic Ross and Rachel romance era to the somewhat odd Joey and Rachel times, it's all there for you to revisit. Who knows, you may even find an episode or two you've not seen yet.

This guide will help you find the best place to watch Friends online as you stream episodes via an internet connection so you can get it on whatever device you like, whenever and wherever.

Can I stream Friends on Netflix?

All 10 seasons of Friends are available to stream on Netflix in the UK, Canada and US. Yup, if you have a subscription you can catch the comedy greatness from wherever your Netflix app will run, be it mobile, tablet, computer, TV, whatever.

Can I stream Friends on Amazon Prime Video?

Sorry Amazon Prime subscribers, this isn't included as a free option in your subscription. You can get it via the internet but then you'll need to pay – more on those options below.

Where to watch Friends online in the US

Netflix is the obvious way to watch every single episode and the most cost-effective. But if it's just the odd episode you fancy then renting or buying them individually is also an option. Here are some quick and easy on demand options to let you watch Friends online where you are.

Google Play - $1.99 per episode of $19.99 for a full season

Apple TV - $19.99 for a season

FandangoNow - $19.99 for a season

PlayStation - $19.99 for a season

Microsoft - $19.99 for a season

Where to watch Friends online in the UK

Flick through enough channels on Freeview and you'll probably end up bumping into random episodes, usually on Comedy Central. Netflix is your best option for cherry picking your favourite moments. Or get specific episodes and series you want from a host of online options listed here.

Google Play - £1.99 per episode or £15.99 for a series

Amazon Store - £1.99 per episode or £14.99 for a series

Apple TV - The Complete Series for £49.99

TalkTalk - £1.85 per episode or £15.50 per series

Rakuten - From £10.99 per series

Microsoft - £15.99 per series

PlayStation - £15.99 per series but only 9 are available

Where to watch Friends online in Australia

If you've got access to Netflix or Stan then you can enjoy all the Friends episodes in all their streaming glory, otherwise one of these options could be for you.

Google Play - $2.99 an episode or $13.49 per series

Apple TV - $84.99 for The Complete Series

PlayStation - $14.99 per series

Where to watch Friends online in Canada

Grab your Friends fix in Canada either via Netflix or by using one of these over-the-interwebs options.

Apple TV - $74.99 for The Complete Series

Google - $2.99 per episode or $9.99 per series

Microsoft - $14.99 per series

PlayStation - $14.99 per series

How to stream Friends from anywhere in the world

The good news is that there are loads of options to stream Friends in most countries. The bad news is that you may find them geo-blocked if you try to watch in a different country - and what about if the country where you live doesn't have Friends streaming available at all? Oh. My. God!

If you fall into one of those categories, then there is a little workaround you can try using a VPN . A VPN lets you virtually relocate your IP address to one in another country and therefore watch a Friends stream as if you were in that country (although you'll likely need a localised debit card for most services).