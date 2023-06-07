How to watch The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: stream the film adaptation of Mark Manson's bestseller from anywhere

Watch The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck online

You can stream The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck on Netflix in the UK right now. A subscription starts at £4.99 per month. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck is available as a rental everywhere else. More details below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck release date: Wednesday, January 4, 2023 Stream: Netflix (UK) Use ExpressVPN to stream 100% risk-free from anywhere

Work hard, they say, and you'll reap the rewards. But what's an obsequious little worker bee to do when the goalposts keep shifting, doing your job properly is branded "quiet quitting", and corporate imperialists, tax dodgers and truth-averse blowhards are held up as role models?

A feature-length film adaptation of Mark Manson's 2016 self-help bestseller, which has gained a cult following, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck invites you to hop off the hamster wheel in order to understand what's worth caring about and what isn't.

Don't be put off by the title. Then again, Manson’s irreverent delivery is very much in keeping with its tone. Strip away the gratuitous profanity though, and what The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck essentially espouses is common decency via a number of very everyday traits that aren’t very fashionable anymore, but are essential to a healthy, functioning society.

As the recent fashion for pulling down statues has shown, legacies don’t always age well, and in an era in which everybody seems to obsess over leaving behind a mark that will be remembered for generations, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck breaks down why you might end up doing far more harm than good.

It isn't rocket science by any stretch, but what separates Manson from the thousands of other self-help bloggers out there is that he lays it all out in a refreshingly non-pretentious manner. Cue a legion of Instagram wellness influencers adopting the very same tone in three, two, one…

How to watch The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck in the UK

In the UK, you can stream The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck on Netflix, with the documentary having hit the streaming service on Tuesday, May 9.

If you're looking to stream The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck but you're abroad, you'll almost certainly not be able to watch the show on Netflix, due to annoying regional restrictions.

