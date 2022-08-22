Saints Row map explained: your guide to Santo Illeso

Let's walk through the Saints Row map to get a grip on the open world of Santo Ileso. You'll need to know the city like the back of your hand if you want to rise to the top. We've charted every nook and cranny of the city, breaking it into quadrants and districts to make it easier to search.

In the Saints Row reboot, you'll be up against all sorts of factions in your bid to build your own gang and take control of the city's criminal underworld. However, if you don't know the lay of the land, no amount of deadly Saints Row Weapons will help you. Whether you're playing on PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC, you'll need to know the ins and outs of the city.

As well as letting you customize everything, the reboot also takes gang management to a whole new level, allowing you to build Ventures throughout the city to line your pockets with wealth. As you build your Criminal Enterprises, you'll need to decide exactly where in the city you'll build your illicit businesses.

Santo Illeso is a big place, and you may well want to be strategic about where you grow your criminal empire. To help you on your way, we've put together a summary of every quarter of the city, including major landmarks and which rival Saints Row factions you're likely to find operating in the area. Read on to find out more.

Saints Row map guide

Saints Row map guide: the North West

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

In the North West, you'll find the high-rise buildings of Santo Illeso. Stockbrokers and bankers call this part of the city their home. You can also find the Marshall Defence Industries HQ here. This intimidating skyscraper is deliberately shaped like a giant cowboy boot, and we'd expect nothing less from the arrogant paramilitary company.

You can also find the Northern Badlands in this corner of the map, where most of your gang member Eli's personal missions take place. His personal story is great, and we strongly advise taking it on early. Of all the Saints Row characters, he's one of the best.

The North West is divided into three zones, all of which are Marshall territory at the beginning of the game.

Badlands North

Lakeshore South

Lakeshore North

Saints Row map guide: the North East

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

The North East is the first part of the map in which you'll find yourself. It's where the Saints establish their base, and is full of seedy bars and apartments. The Idols have a large amount of territory here, so expect to see neon graffiti and garish colours all over the place.

It also includes the Northern Rojas Desert, where you can find all sorts of secrets.

The North East is divided into five regions:

Marina West

Marina East

Old Town West - where the Saints are based

Old Town East

Rojas Desert North

Saints Row map guide: the South East

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

You'll find Santo Illeso's industrial center in the southeast of the city. Scorpion-brand car factories line the landscape, and where there are cars, there are Los Panteros. The gang of belligerent gearheads can be found all over the area. The South East is also the location of the Forge, the location of Los Panteros' industrial-sized mega garage.

This is also where you'll find Jimrob's Garage, one of the first Criminal Ventures to become part of your empire. You'll quickly become familiar with Jimrob's if you want to make money in Saints Row.

The South East is divided into five regions:

Mercado

West Providencia

East Providencia

Semlterville East

Smelterville West

Saints Row map guide: the South West

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

In the South West, you'll find the casino district. It's no secret that Santo Illeso is loosely based on Las Vegas, and this part of town clearly mirrors Nevada's Silver City. You can't swing a cat, or a porta potty, without hitting a garish billboard or an ostentatious casino.

As you'd expect for a money-hungry military outfit, Marshall Defence Industries is all over the South West, so be sure to watch out for those well-armed paramilitary goons.

The South West is divided into four regions:

Badlands South

West Flats

East Flats

El Dorado

Now you know exactly what to expect out there in in Santo Illeso. Keep our guide in mind, and you'll be carving up the city in no time at all.