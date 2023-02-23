PlayStation State of Play 2023: how to watch the PS5 and PSVR 2 showcase

We have you covered if you want to know when and how to watch the year's first State of Play livestream. The show should see anticipated new PS5 and PSVR 2 games announced. 

As Sony won’t be attending E3 this year, this State of Play will be even more important for fans who want to know more about what PlayStation is cooking up. With some big announcements on the way, there’ll hopefully be enough to sink our teeth into. 

Here’s when and how to watch the show.

How to watch State of Play 2023 

Spider-Man looking over his shoulder

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

PlayStation’s State of Play 2023 takes place on February 23 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT / 9pm GMT (and 7am AEST on February 24).

You’ll be able to watch the State of Play livestream from the comfort of your own home, with the broadcast available on multiple platforms. 

You can catch the livestream on PlayStation’s Twitch (opens in new tab)and YouTube (opens in new tab) channels. But if you don’t have access to these or don’t have the time to sit and watch through an entire livestream, we’ll be covering all the biggest stories as they happen. 

State of Play 2023: what to expect  

Members of the suicide squad looking down

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

While Sony has dropped some information about what we can expect from this livestream, we have yet to hear of any first-party titles that could be gracing our screens tonight. This being said, it could be a good chance for Sony to announce new games for its PS5VR headset, the PSVR 2, as currently, the tech only has one exclusive: Horizon: Call of the Mountain

There’s also a good chance we could see some exclusives for the PS5. With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 set to release later this year, this could be an excellent opportunity to show fans a little more of what we can expect from the web-swinging hero.

In a blog post (opens in new tab), Sony confirmed we’ll see “more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League”. 

We’ll cover this livestream as it happens and will be rounding up all the best parts of it afterwards so that you don’t have to worry about missing anything regarding the 2023 State of Play.

