Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase: how to watch the Harry Potter RPG livestream

A Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase is taking place on November 11 (that's today!), which promises to give us a brand new look at the upcoming Harry Potter RPG.

Developer Avalanche Software announced the Hogwarts Legacy showcase on November 10 via Twitter (opens in new tab), revealing that this demonstration will give us a new look at new gameplay including "a small tour of Hogwarts Castle, a deep dive into the character creator system, a first look at the UI, and an introduction to combat".

Want to catch all the latest information on the upcoming Harry Potter RPG? Then read on for how to watch the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase and what we expect to see.

How to watch the Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase

The Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase is taking place on November 11 at 10pm PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST (or on November 12 at 3am AEST). The live stream will be available to watch on both Twitch (opens in new tab) and YouTube (opens in new tab), with the stream likely going live around 30 minutes before start time.

It's unclear exactly how long the stream will run for, but we imagine it could last anywhere up to one hour.

What to expect

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

While we've already seen some gameplay for the Harry Potter RPG, it sounds like we'll get to see more of Hogwarts this time around. We've already had a tour of the common rooms and seen glimpses of the school of witchcraft and wizardry, but it's likely this time we'll see locations we haven't previously.

The gameplay showcase will also give us our first look at the game's UI alongside a look at combat. We already know that the new spells and abilities that you learn from your professors and fellow students will be useable in combat and in puzzles through the wider game world, but the showcase will finally let us see what that looks like in action.

The Hogwarts Legacy gameplay showcase will also deep dive into the game's character creator for the first time. We've previously seen glimpses of this feature, but Avalanche Software is yet to confirm Bloomberg (opens in new tab)'s previous report that the game's character creator will be trans-inclusive. It's likely we'll find out during this stream whether that is indeed the case.