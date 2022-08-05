Want to know how to change your Xenoblade Chronicles 3 clothes? Fashion sense is crucial for any aspiring JRPG protagonist. When taking down enemies and pulling off dramatic attacks, it’s imperative that you look your best.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been very well received, marking it as one of the best-reviewed games on Nintendo Switch this year. With a gripping narrative hailed as a step up in JRPG storytelling alongside the high-quality gameplay we’d expect from Monolith Soft, there’s plenty to enjoy from the franchise's latest entry. However, as any RPG fan will tell you, heroes have to look the part.

No matter which of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 characters you prefer, dapper threads are a must. Our guide will tell you how to change outfits and make your team look the best they can be. Plus, if you decide to splash out for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass , you’ll have an even wider array of different ensembles to choose from. Even without the DLC though, there are plenty of great looks to go around. Read on to learn how to change clothes as well as how to unlock a few extras.

How to change your Xenoblade Chronicles 3 clothes

How to change your Xenoblade Chronicles 3 clothes: how to swap clothes

(Image credit: Future)

In order to change your outfit, you'll first need to advance through the main story until you reach Chapter 3. You gain the ability to change your clothes at the same point as you unlock the first Hero Class: the Flash Fencer.

Once you've got to this point, open the main menu. You'll see a new option entitled 'Clothing'. You'll see this highlighted in green in the above image. This will take you to the 'Clothing Selection' menu. From there, you'll be able to switch your characters' clothes whenever you like. Every character, from Xenoblade Chronicles 3's Noah to Taion has access to a wide selection of clothes to choose from, so feel free to experiment. Given you can switch characters, there's no reason not to share the love.

It's worth noting, however, that these outfits are purely cosmetic and have no effect on your characters' stats or combat performance. Don't expect your Defenders to be tougher just because they're wearing cool hats though – you'll still have to revive allies when they go down.

How to change your Xenoblade Chronicles 3 clothes: how to unlock more outfits

(Image credit: Future)

The easiest way to unlock more outfit sets for characters is to raise their Rank with any given class to 10. This will require you to get to grips with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 combat, so be sure to pick your classes carefully when aiming for new clothes. If you'd rather save some time, however, you can spend Nopon Coins to increase your class Rank via the classes menu.

As mentioned before, the Expansion Pass is a great way to get your hands on more sharp looks too. Several outfits have already been released, with more due to hit later on. Keep an eye on the Nintendo Store (opens in new tab) for updates.

Now you know everything you need to know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3's snazzy clothes, as well as how to get your hands on a couple more. In JRPGs as in life: remember to dress for success.