How to change your NordVPN password

NordVPN is considered one of the best Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) out there, providing customers with a range of cutting-edge technologies including an automatic kill switch, double VPN, military-grade encryption, and a malware and ad blocking solution. All these features are accompanied by competitive speeds and pricing.

If you are a user and want to change your password, this step-by-step guide will make it easier for you.

1. Locate and open your favorite browser and navigate to NordVPN website and click the red Get It Now button.

2. In the top right corner, click the blue Sign in link.

3. Enter your log in credentials in the fields and click the red Log In button.

4. This will take you to a page where you’ll see three options just below the NordVPN logo: Dashboard, Downloads, and Change Password. Click the Change Password link.

5. Now you will see three empty fields. In the Current password field, enter the password that you want to change. In the New password field, type in the password you’d like to use from now on. Confirm your choice by typing the new password again in the Confirm new password field. Tick the Log out of all devices option if you’re logged in to your NordVPN account on other devices. Finally, click the red Change Password button.

6. After you press the button, you will see a message on the top of the page highlighted in green confirming that your password has been changed. Give the system 2-3 minutes to synchronize your new password before you retry with your new VPN password.

7. Press the Log Out button in the top right corner.

8. This will bring you back to the Log in page, where you can now log in with your changed password. And that’s all there is to it!



9. In case you forget your password, there’s always the option Forgot your password? just below the red Log In button. Click this to open the page where you’ll enter your email address and press the Send Reset Link button. A message will appear telling you to check your email. NordVPN will send you a link to reset your password.

10. Go to your email provider’s app or website and check your email. You should see a message from the NordVPN team. Open this message and click the red Reset Password link.