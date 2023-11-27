Still looking for a Cyber Monday coffee machine deal? These Keurig deals might be your last chance

If you missed out on Black Friday 2023, don't worry. Cyber Monday deals are now live, which means you have a little longer to snag some Keurig deals on the last day of the sales event. But be quick, as they may soon disappear for another year.

Keurig’s deals this sales season have been far from disappointing, with offers on some of its most popular models sweeping online retailers since the beginning of November. Today (November 27) might be the last day where you can grab the best deal on a Keurig coffee machine, so act now to ensure you grab the last of what’s on offer.

Luckily, there are plenty of last minute Keurig coffee machine deals from numerous retailers still available. Keurig has Cyber Monday sales on its webpage where you can find up to 50% off its most popular coffee machines, including the K-Café SMART Coffee Maker, which is listed for $124.99– its lowest price yet. Alternatively, Amazon has deals available for Keurig coffee machines, alongside Best Buy and Walmart.

Best Cyber Monday Keurig coffee machine deals

Keurig K- Slim Coffee Maker: was $130 now $69.99 at Best Buy

If space is an issue on your kitchen top, consider Keurig's K-Slim machine. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint, and Best Buy's Black Friday sale brings the price down to $69.99.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials: was $99.99 now $79 at Walmart

This coffee machine can brew a large carafe using ground beans, or single cups using K-Cup coffee pods. It's a best of both worlds coffee maker and it's currently selling for $20 off with this Walmart Cyber Monday deal.

K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $249.99 now $124.99 at Keurig

This is a record low price for a coffee machine with integrated smart features, which makes it hard to ignore this fantastic offer. Save $175 with this deal and take advantage of its Wi-Fi-compatible BrewID feature, which remembers your customized brew settings and offers suggestions to broaden your coffee horizon.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Target

This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice for those working with a small kitchen space thanks to its compact size, especially now that it's on sale for $59.99. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

More coffee maker Cyber Monday deals

Looking for more coffee maker Cyber Monday deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

See all of TechRadar's Cyber Monday coverage

More US Cyber Monday deals

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!