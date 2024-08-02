Breville's new all-in-one espresso machine grinds, froths, brews hot and cold – and has a price tag that'll roast your wallet

Breville has unveiled a new premium espresso machine for your kitchen counter. It can grind the perfect dose of beans, brew hot or cold, and froth milk automatically – though the price might take the spring out of your step.

The Breville Oracle Jet, which is is available to buy for $1,999.95 (about £1,600 / AU$3,100) direct from Breville, lets you use a 5in touchscreen to take your pick from 10 preset drinks. It then guides you through the whole process of making it, from start to finish, like a friendly virtual barista.

First, your beans are weighed to the correct dose, ground using Barazata burrs (with 45 grind settings), and evenly tamped. You can then pick the precise temperature at which the shot is extracted. The Jet is the first machine in Breville's Oracle series that can produce hot or cold-press espresso.

Pick your preferred drink using the 5in touchscreen, and the Oracle Jet will guide you through the process of making it (Image credit: Breville)

Extraction action

The machine also give you real-time feedback if the shot is extracting too fast or too slowly, which can spoil the taste. If the coffee is under-extracted (which can make it taste flavorless or sour) or over-extracted (making it dry and bitter), the machine will suggest ways to tinker with the settings for better results next time. For example, it might nudge you to choose a larger grind size, or pick a lower temperature.

While the shot is being extracted, you can set the milk steamer to start foaming automatically. The hands-free wand has options for both milk and non-dairy alternatives including oat, almond and soy milk, which are designed to keep enough protein for a lasting foam, with one-touch options for temperature and foam level.

The Oracle Jet arrives hot on the heels of the new three-in-one Ninja Luxe Cafe, which launched last week. The Luxe Cafe can make filter coffee, cold brew, and espresso, but doesn't provide real-time feedback on your efforts.

