ASICS enlists angry Brian Cox to highlight how dangerous your desk can be to your mental health

New research involving 26,000 participants has revealed the vital importance of movement for office workers, confirming that continuous desk work can have a drastic impact on your mental health.

A new study commissioned by ASICS, dubbed 'State of Mind,' has revealed "a strong connection between sedentary behavior and mental well-being with State of Mind scores declining the longer individuals remain inactive."

We all know that sitting behind a desk can get pretty tiring and draining after a while, but just how bad is the problem? Turns out it's pretty bad. The research concluded that "after just two hours of continuous desk work State of Mind scores begin to drop and stress levels rise."

And after four hours of uninterrupted desk work, workers' stress levels increased by nearly 20%. Help is at hand, though, thanks to a new Desk Break experiment.

15 minutes of movement is all it takes

Dr. Brendon Stubbs from King's College London has conducted a study examining the impact of movement on the mental well-being of office workers. Participants took daily 5-minute movement breaks and 15 minutes of exercise after three to four hours of work.

After just one week of movement breaks, State of Mind scores went up by more than 22%, with confidence increasing as well as anxiety and perceived stress levels dropping by double digits. It's not just a feel-good factor, either. Just 15 minutes of exercise during the workday boosted productivity by fully one-third, and focus by more than 28%.

"We have shown previously that just 15 minutes of exercise in leisure time can result in a meaningful improvement in people's State of Mind scores," Dr Stubbs concluded. "But what surprised us with the Desk Break experiment was how powerful the 15-minute movement breaks were in improving well-being and reducing stress. It even changed people's perceptions of their workplace for the better."

If that's too many numbers after a long day at the office, just watch ASICS new 'The Desk Break' public service announcement, starring an angry Brian Cox. (Above)

ASICS is calling for office-based employees around the world to take a Desk Break for their mental health. Luckily, there's plenty of tech on hand to help you get a head start.

One of the best standing desks on the market might help you with mobility, posture, and overall activity, but part of taking a desk break is leaving your workspace to help clear your mind. Many of the best smartwatches on the market, such as the Apple Watch Series 10, come with built-in 'time to stand' reminders that can remind you to get up and stretch your legs.

On a lunch break, why not use Garmin Connect to put together a quick 25-minute walk or run over lunch? You could even try Hugh Jackman's 7-minute workout (twice, preferably) or a quick Apple Fitness Plus activity. You'll also get some benefits from an under-desk treadmill, which can be handy during calls, meetings, or training, but remember actually to get away from your screen at some point, too.