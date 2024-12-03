You won't want to miss this cheap gaming headset deal from Razer as it applies heavy discounts to most BlackShark V2 X colors, making for perfect gaming gifts

One of the best cheap gaming headsets around has just gotten even cheaper - matching its lowest-ever price on record at Amazon.
I'm talking about the Razer BlackShark V2 X, which I strongly believe to be one of the best budget gaming headsets you can buy today. Right now, though, it's even cheaper than usual, coming in at just $34.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon. That's for the standard black colorway, but most of the headset's other variants - including Green, Quartz Pink, and White - have all received the same discount.
This current discount matches the Razer BlackShark V2 X's lowest-ever price on record and it's great to see the price drop persist after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods have faded away for another year. What's more, these prices bring the headset into perfect value-busting gifting territory too.
Today's best Razer BlackShark V2 X deals
At 25 bucks off, this is an absolute barnstormer of a gaming headset deal. The BlackShark V2 X is already impressively affordable given its high quality. But at this sale price, it's a complete no-brainer if you're looking for a cheap and effective gaming headset, or affordable gaming gift.
More color options:
Green: Amazon - $34.99
Quartz Pink: Amazon - $34.99
White: Amazon - $34.99
UK price (Black): Amazon - £34.99
The Razer BlackShark V2 X is easily one of my favorite PC gaming headsets, largely thanks to the sheer value for money it offers. It's impressively affordable and offers build and audio quality that one might typically expect from a pricier mid-range pick. While you are losing the option for a wireless connection here, this headset is still an excellent choice for console and PC thanks to that 3.5mm headphone jack offering multiplatform capability for PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.
I use the Razer BlackShark V2 X practically every day as my go-to PC gaming headset. Its crystal clear microphone is perfect for multiplayer and D&D sessions with friends. Meanwhile, those comfy foam ear cushions ensure you can play for hours without the headset feeling like a burden. I seriously can't recommend it enough, especially if you're after a cheap gaming headset that packs in tons of quality at its relatively low price.
Not in the US or the UK? Check out the list below for all the best Razer BlackShark V2 X deals in your region.
