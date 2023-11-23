You can save up to $50 on HyperX gaming headsets with these stellar Black Friday discounts

It wouldn't quite be Black Friday without a swathe of excellent HyperX gaming headset discounts, and sure enough, the popular peripheral manufacturer has delivered for this year's Black Friday gaming deals.

Right now, at Amazon US, many of the best HyperX gaming headsets are enjoying half-price discounts. That includes the HyperX Cloud 2 which is currently going for $49.99 (was $99.99), as well as the HyperX Cloud Alpha that's sitting at $49.99 (was $99.99) right now. Many of the brand's mid-range offerings, including the HyperX Cloud 3 and HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, have also been discounted significantly.

HyperX is an extremely reliable gaming headset brand that typically offers solid sound quality, crystal-clear microphones and - for the wireless models - exceedingly good battery life. They're among some of the most consistently great headsets on the market at their respective price points, and are well worth looking into during this year's Black Friday gaming headset deals.

Today's best HyperX gaming headset deals

HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The HyperX Cloud Alpha isn't too much different from its Cloud 2 counterpart, though it's slightly newer and features some design refinements. Again, it's compatible with all major consoles and PC, and features a detachable mic. Price check: Best Buy - $70.99

HyperX Cloud 2: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - One of the brand's most popular models, the HyperX Cloud 2 wired gaming headset is incredibly comfy, sports a detachable mic and is compatible with all major consoles and PC. Price check: Best Buy - $99.99

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Prefer a wireless option? The Cloud Stinger Core Wireless features 17 hours of battery life as well as support for immersive spatial audio. Price check: Best Buy - $49.99

HyperX Cloud 2 Wireless: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Getting into mid-range territory now with HyperX's wireless models, the Cloud 2 Wireless is an improvement over its wired counterpart, offering spatial audio support and up to 30 hours of battery life. Price check: Best Buy - $113.99

HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a more premium wireless option, consider the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless headset. A more recent addition to the brand's line-up, it features an incredible 120-hour battery life and comfy memory foam padding around the ear cups. Price check: Best Buy - $129.99

If you live outside the US, you may want to know the best prices for HyperX gaming headsets in your region. Check below to find all the best deals:

