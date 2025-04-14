You can beat the UK's imminent PlayStation 5 price hike with these PS5 deals at EE Store and Currys

The PS5 Digital Edition has unfortunately received a price hike in the UK, taking its RRP from £389.99 to £429.99 - a pretty substantial jump despite the disc drive having seen a reduction in price.
However, that hasn't stopped UK retailer EE Store from hosting an unmissable bundle, packing in a PS5 Digital Edition console and a copy of the phenomenal Astro Bot for just £329 right now.
Currys also has a decent backup in place should EE Store's stock sell through. Here, you can still get the PS5 Digital Edition for its original £389 retail price. Not a staggering deal, exactly, but it does beat that £40 price increase.
Either one of these is worth jumping on now if you've been meaning to get a PlayStation 5 console in 2025. We don't know how long it'll take for these UK retailers to adjust their own pricing, so it's certainly worth at least checking them out while the getting's good.
Today's best PS5 deals in the UK
Simply one of the best PS5 bundle prices we've ever seen. It includes a PS5 Slim Digital Edition console and a copy of the excellent Astro Bot game. Including the price hike and the cost of the game separately, you'll be saving around £150 here.
Price check: Very - £339 | Argos - £339.99
It's not quite the barnstormer of the above bundle, but Currys is still offering the PS5 Slim Digital Edition at its pre-price hike retail rate. Worth checking this one out just in case Argos runs out of stock.
Price check: John Lewis - £389
Following April 14's PS5 price hike in the UK, these rates at EE Store, Very, Argos and Currys are the best in the region right now. The Astro Bot bundle, especially, allows you to download and play one of the best PS5 games at a reduced price.
And once again, we're not sure how long it's going to take retailers beyond PlayStation Direct to reflect the price increase, so now might be the last time you can save big on a PS5 bundle for a good while.
Finally, if you're not in the UK, you can check the list below for all the best rates and deals on the PS5 console in your region.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.