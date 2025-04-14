You can beat the UK's imminent PlayStation 5 price hike with these PS5 deals at EE Store and Currys

The PS5 Digital Edition has unfortunately received a price hike in the UK, taking its RRP from £389.99 to £429.99 - a pretty substantial jump despite the disc drive having seen a reduction in price.

However, that hasn't stopped UK retailer EE Store from hosting an unmissable bundle, packing in a PS5 Digital Edition console and a copy of the phenomenal Astro Bot for just £329 right now.

Currys also has a decent backup in place should EE Store's stock sell through. Here, you can still get the PS5 Digital Edition for its original £389 retail price. Not a staggering deal, exactly, but it does beat that £40 price increase.

Either one of these is worth jumping on now if you've been meaning to get a PlayStation 5 console in 2025. We don't know how long it'll take for these UK retailers to adjust their own pricing, so it's certainly worth at least checking them out while the getting's good.

Today's best PS5 deals in the UK

Following April 14's PS5 price hike in the UK, these rates at EE Store, Very, Argos and Currys are the best in the region right now. The Astro Bot bundle, especially, allows you to download and play one of the best PS5 games at a reduced price.

And once again, we're not sure how long it's going to take retailers beyond PlayStation Direct to reflect the price increase, so now might be the last time you can save big on a PS5 bundle for a good while.

Finally, if you're not in the UK, you can check the list below for all the best rates and deals on the PS5 console in your region.