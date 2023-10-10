This is the Xbox Prime Day deal you've been looking for - get the Seagate Expansion Card for its lowest-ever price

The Amazon Prime Day deals are kicking off again with the retailer's 'Big Deal Days' bringing tons of fantastic discounts to take advantage of.

The Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and Prime Day Xbox Series X deals are always worth a look and this one for Series console owners is one of the best we've ever seen - even in the face of Black Friday coming next month. The latest discount on the reliable Xbox expansion card has done more than just stand out. The Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X|S is currently on sale in the Prime Day deals for $129.99 on Amazon (was $219.99). This is a huge 41% reduction in price or $90 off the original price. We also haven't seen a deal this good for the Seagate ever, so be sure to capitalize off this sale while Prime Day is still ongoing.

Unfortunately, across the pond in the UK, we aren't seeing the same discount on the card - though this could be due to fluctuating stock. However, if you're after some value-busting external storage from the same brand, then the Seagate One Touch 2TB external hard drive is currently on sale for £61.99 on Amazon (was £93.42). This is another lowest price for the hard drive ever, so if you're in the market for one of the best SSD cards, be sure to give this deal a look.

These deals are a great way to save some money that can be used to bulk out your gaming collection elsewhere. Such as having some extra cash so you can make the most out of all the Prime Day gaming headset deals and Prime Day gaming chair deals.

Today's best SSD card deals in the US

Seagate Storage expansion card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Seagate SSD, so if you're in the market for a little extra space, be sure to check this deal out. Price Check: Best Buy - $129.99 | Walmart - $103.99 Buy if: You're looking to bulk out your Xbox Series X|S library of games and need more space. Don't buy if: you don't use your Xbox Series X|S and/or don't have several games on the go simultaneously.

Seagate One Touch 2TB: was £93.42 now £61.99 at Amazon

Save £31- This is a brilliant option for those who want to get a little extra storage space for their Xbox or PC. At the lowest price we've ever seen, it's hard to pass up on this deal. Price check: Argos - £76.99 | Currys - £119 Buy if: You're in the market for a reliable and portable external hard drive for your console of PC. Don't buy if: You're not strapped for space in your gaming PC or have games you can uninstall.

More of today's best Xbox deals

If you're not just in the market for some fantastic SSD deals but also want to check out what other Xbox peripherals are on offer in the Amazon Prime Day 2 sales, rest assured, our price comparison technology will pull through all the best discounts currently available.

