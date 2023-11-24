Until midnight tonight you can pre-order the PS5 Slim at Currys for £20 off

Now here's a Black Friday gaming deal that we didn't expect. PS5 Slim pre-orders are now live at Currys and, if you act fast, you can secure one for £20 below its normal retail price.

The PS5 Slim, which is finally launching in the UK on November 29, is now up for pre-order at Currys and, currently, the popular retailer is the best place to secure the PlayStation 5 console revision. Usually, the console will run you £479, but with the promotional code Slim20 you can shave a cool £20 off that price, bringing the cost of pre-order down to just £459.

Now, it's very much worth noting that you'll need to act quickly in order to qualify for this promotion. It's only live today, until 11:59pm GMT. There's also a limited number of redemptions country-wide. Essentially, the sooner you act, the more likely you are to secure the PS5 Slim at this discounted price.

Today's best PS5 Slim deal

PS5 Slim: £459 at Currys (with promotional code)

Use promo code 'Slim20' at checkout - The PS5 Slim is Sony's first major revision of its current-generation console. Featuring a smaller, lighter build, swappable face plates and a new detachable disc drive, it'll soon be the standard in place of the original model. Once again, redeem the promotional code 'Slim20' (without quotation marks) at checkout to be eligible for the discount.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition: £389 at Currys

An alternative should the promo code dry up - If you missed the chance to redeem the promotional code above, Currys is also stocking the PS5 Slim, sans the detachable disc drive, for £389. You will also be able to purchase the disc drive separately should you wish.

