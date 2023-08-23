Under the Waves receives a moving new trailer ahead of its release next week

Four years since its first prototype, Under the Waves is set to release on August 29, 2023 - only a handful of days before its release - a new trailer was shown at last night's Gamescom’s Opening Night Live.

Described as a “narrative-driven adventure that goes deep” Under the Waves promises an enchanting yet sightly haunting journey of both deep sea and self-discovery as we follow a diver who is using the depths of the ocean as a form of escape after experiencing a life-changing loss.

A series of strange events will aid the adventurer in making the most significant choice of his life, and it's our job as players to navigate this vast seascape to try and come to a conclusion. The full trailer shown at Gamescom 2023 can be seen below:

The new trailer offers a further look into the narrative-focused adventure of the game and spotlights a few elements we expect to translate into in-game mechanics, such as scanning areas under the sea and mending certain elements of your sub.

Although it doesn’t offer anything particularly groundbreaking or surprising, with only a few days left until launch, there’s a lot left for us to discover rather than the trailer detailing everything we can expect. With such a meaningful message on the line, there's a chance it could become one of the best indie games when it does hit PC and consoles next week.

For those looking to sink into the title on August 29, Under the Waves will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One. Currently, there is no information in regards to a launch on Nintendo Switch, but hopefully what looks to be an incredibly cinematic and moving title will eventually land on the hybrid handheld.

