Two of Sony's Inzone monitors are heavily discounted at PlayStation Direct just in time for the PS5 Pro's launch

If you're looking for a display upgrade before the PS5 Pro comes out, or are in the market for a generally excellent gaming monitor deal on a 4K or HD monitor, then PlayStation Direct has some tempting price cuts today.

Right now, the Sony Inzone M9 gaming monitor is down to $649.99 on PlayStation Direct (was $899.99). This is a premium monitor, built with PS5 and PC in mind so is perfect for console gaming as well as PC.

If you want to keep things speedy and also lower the price of admission to potentially pay, then the Sony Inzone M3 monitor, a 1080p screen, is also discounted right now, falling to $399.99 at PlayStation Direct (was $529.99).

Today's best PS5 monitor deal

Sony Inzone M9 4K 144Hz monitor: was $899.99 now $699.99 at PlayStation Direct

This 4K 144Hz monitor is not quite at its lowest-ever right now, but this is still a chunky discount to be considered and is perfect for those looking to go big with their PS5 Pro and upgrade their display too. UK price: £699 at Sony

Sony Inzone M3 1080p 240Hz monitor: was $529.99 now $399.99 at PlayStation Direct

For those looking to keep things at a lower resolution and up the speeds, or to generally keep the price down on your next purchase, then the M3 is a fine monitor to consider. It's not quite the lowest-ever price, but it is not far off and represents great value for money. UK price: was £699 now £344.99 at Amazon

Sony's Inzone M9 monitor is becoming harder and harder to find nowadays as it is being replaced by the M9II, but these discounts on remaining stock still make it a great purchase to make and a terrific screen to incorporate into a setup. And that's in no small part thanks to its stellar spec list that includes a gorgeous 4K panel, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms GtG response time, and a host of PS5-focused features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping.

The Inzone M3 is geared toward players who prefer and prioritize speed over image quality and would be extra perfect for a setup that's got a PS5 and PC given the PS5-specific features, as well as the blistering refresh rate and response time.

If you've placed a PS5 Pro pre-order and are looking to go big this month, then these screens could offer a fine way to do so. Plus, you've got a bit of time to decide too, with both these fine monitors for PS5 enjoying these discounts until December 23, 2024.

If you're not in the US or UK or want to keep your options open, then below you can see the latest and lowest prices going for the M3 and M9 no matter where you are, as served up by our auto-updating price-finding tech.