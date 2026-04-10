'Two Hells collide' — Doom: The Dark Ages and Diablo Immortal unite in a limited-time crossover event, The Slayer Reign, this month
The event begins next week
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- Diablo Immortal is getting a new Doom: The Dark Ages crossover event
- The Slayer's Reign begins on April 15 and will run to May 13
- New Doom-inspired gameplay will reward brand new, limited-time rewards
Blizzard Entertainment has announced a new limited-time crossover event that brings Doom: The Dark Ages to Diablo Immortal.
Inspired by Diablo Immortal's Survivor’s Bane, The Slayers Reign crossover event will kick off on April 15 and run through to May 13, and transform the Sanctuary with Doom-inspired gameplay, enemies, cosmetics, and progression systems drawn directly from the Dark Ages era.
"Reign in Hell with iconic DOOM: The Dark Ages gameplay and limited-time cosmetics that are feared by Hell," Blizzard said in the official blog post. "Parry, break, and burst hordes of demons using iconic weapons like the Shield Saw, Dreadmace, and legendary Super Shotgun."Article continues below