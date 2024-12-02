Top PS5 and PS5 Pro external hard drives have received big discounts for Cyber Monday, here are my picks

Loads of top external hard drives have received brilliant discounts for Cyber Monday, giving you plenty of reasons to pick up some additional storage capacity if you own a PS5 or PS5 Pro.

My most highly recommended deal is a $15 discount on the officially licensed Seagate Game Drive for PS5 in its 2TB capacity which is just $74.99 (was $89.99) at Amazon.

If you want something larger, not to mention more stylish, then check out the WD Black P10 in its 6TB capacity for just $159.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. It comes in an absolutely stunning bright pink colorway, which really helps it stand out from the crowd.

Read on for a rundown of your best options today, plus even more details on these savings.

Today's best PS5 and PS5 Pro external hard drive deals

Seagate Game Drive for PS5 (2TB): was $89.99 now $74.99 at Amazon If you're after a no-nonsense PS5 and PS5 Pro storage expansion, then look no further than the Seagate Game Drive for PS5. This 2TB HDD is currently on sale for an Amazon lowest-ever price and has a sleek white look with a blue LED strip that matches the console perfectly.

Seagate Game Drive for PS5 (5TB): was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon For a much larger storage upgrade, consider the 5TB version of the Seagate Game Drive for PS5. It has the same white look and a slick blue LED strip. This discount has been available for some time and isn't the lowest ever, however, so only consider this one if you need it quickly.

WD Black P10 (6TB): was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon This is by no means the cheapest external hard drive around, but it is certainly the most eye-catching. This model from WD Black has been discounted to its lowest-ever price and is in a cute pink colorway.

WD Black P40 Game Drive (1TB): was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This is a more niche pick, as it comes in at quite a high price - even with this discount. The WD Black P40 Game Drive is an external SSD, meaning that it can transfer files a lot faster than other models on this list. You do pay a premium for that speed, though.

I'm a big proponent of the Seagate Game Drive for PS5, awarding it four out of five stars in our review. Although it comes in a little more expensive than generic options, I think the added cost is worth it for the premium PlayStation aesthetic.

It performed well in our real-world testing too, transferring games at a reasonable pace without a noticeable slowdown under heavy loads. It's slower than the WD Black P40, however, which makes that drive a better option for those with the budget willing to splash out for higher speeds.

If you don't yet own a PS5 or PS5 Pro, you can check out the latest prices in your region below.

