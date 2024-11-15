This Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller deal is one of the best we've seen before Black Friday

Lenovo has skipped ahead of the upcoming Black Friday sales event to offer the Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller at an impressive discount.

Right now, you can pick up the translucent Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller for just $54.99 (was $69.99) at Lenovo. That's a pretty tremendous $15 saving off of one of our favorite Xbox Wireless Controller designs. Moreover, this is the best price we've seen yet for the recently released colorway, comfortably beating Amazon's best by a solid 5 bucks.

As far as pre-Black Friday Xbox controller deals go, this is one of the strongest we've seen so far. That said, it does appear to be selling through pretty quickly at Lenovo, so we'd recommend acting fast if the colorway is to your liking.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

This discount on the Ghost Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller is one of the best early Black Friday Xbox deals we've seen so far. The sales event itself doesn't begin until November 29 officially, but most retailers seem to ignore this and begin their deals practically any time during the month.

This version of the Xbox Wireless Controller really stands out thanks to its clear, translucent design, offering it a grayscale look that also translates to the sticks and buttons. The d-pad and triggers then stand out with a lavish gold hue, making for one of the most eye-catching designs in the Xbox Wireless Controller catalog.

Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals and discounts in your region.