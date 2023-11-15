This awesome Nintendo Switch OLED bundle from Walmart shouldn't be missed at just $349

Looking to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED, but want to beat the rush of this year's Black Friday gaming deals? You may just be in luck with this excellent Walmart-hosted discount, taking the console and one of its best games down in price pretty significantly.

Right now, there's a fantastic Nintendo Switch OLED bundle at Walmart that packs in a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This will run you $349.99 (was $409), which is typically the retail price of the console by itself. That means you're getting one of the best Nintendo Switch games at no extra cost in this bundle.

The Nintendo Switch OLED features a gorgeous 7-inch OLED screen that adds overall improved image quality than the base model's LCD display. In contrast, the OLED offers vivid colors and more accurate blacks for a richer, more realistic color palette. Throw in double the storage at 64GB (as opposed to the original model's 32GB), and you have a console that's well worth buying or upgrading to with this superb Walmart bundle discount.

It's also worth noting that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe recently received its final wave of DLC, so including that extra paid content, there's now an enormous total of 96 tracks to race on, with old favorites like Coconut Mall and Waluigi Pinball. However, the DLC isn't included in this bundle, so those interested will have to buy it separately.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED deals

Nintendo Switch OLED with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $409 now $349.99 at Walmart

Save $59 - This Nintendo Switch OLED bundle has been discounted to the regular retail price of the console, and packs in a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at no extra cost. If you've been meaning to buy Nintendo's high-end current-gen console for a while, there's rarely a better time to do so than with this bundle.

For even more deals this Holiday season, consider browsing our guides to the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals and Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals for all the latest and greatest discounts on hardware and software.