Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's last DLC tracks will be downloadable very soon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting one last DLC, which will introduce new maps and characters.

Nintendo has announced that the next Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC will be available to download on November 9, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch. This extra content is available with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, or you can purchase it separately for $24.99/£22.49. Just like previous expansions, this DLC will bring eight new maps to the popular racing game.

Split evenly down the middle between the Acorn Cup and the Spiny Cup, with each one getting four maps, respectively. Overall, you'll be able to race around Mario Kart Wii's iconic Rainbow Road and Daisy Circuit. There is also Madrid Drive, Piranha Plant Cove, and Rome Avanti from Mario Kart Tour, as well as, DK Mountain from Double Dash. Finally, players will also get Rosalina's Ice World from the 3DS and Bowser's Castle 3 from the SNES.

This DLC will mark the end of a fantastic program of extra content. On release, Mario Kart 8 simply had a track list of 48 maps. However, after five previous DLCs, this number has doubled to 96 tracks in total.

There will also be four more playable characters added to this upcoming DLC. Many fans will be happy to see the iconic cast of drivers expand, with the new additions of Diddy Kong, Pauline, Peachette, and Funky Kong.

Players will also be able to enjoy new racing outfits for the MII characters, and a brand new Music Player feature, which will allow players to listen to music from every course during a pit stop. On top of all of this, there will also be a new Daisy racing suit, which will be unlockable with a Daisy Amiibo.

Be sure to check out these other fantastic Nintendo Switch games, as well as these great cozy Switch games.