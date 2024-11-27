These are the Black Friday fight stick deals I'd recommend as someone who's put over 300 hours into the best fighting games

There's nothing quite as rewarding as picking up and learning a new fighting game. While most fighting games are perfectly accommodating to controller players, there are several bespoke fight sticks that are designed with the genre in mind. As a fighting game fan who's put countless hours into titles like Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, I would highly recommend a number of these fight sticks that are on sale during Black Friday.

The headline deal here is a huge 20% off the excellent Victrix Pro FS which has been reduced to $319.99 (was $399.99) at Amazon. Then there's the Razer Kitsune which has dropped to $249.99 (was $299.99). Cheaper options are available too, with the 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox down to an impressive $95.99 (was $119.99). Finally, the ever-reliable and entry-level Mayflash F300 is available for just $59.99 (was $79.99).

Many of these bespoke controllers feature in our guide to the best fight sticks, and I'd recommend each and every one of them in good confidence depending on your budget. These are also Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox deals that often tend to fly under the radar, so I'm happy to present them here in a handy roundup of deals below.

Today's best Black Friday fight stick deals

was $399.99 now $319.99 at Amazon The Victrix Pro FS is arguably the best fight stick on the market right now, but it comes at a premium cost even with this discount. Know that you're getting best-in-class Sanwa Denshi buttons for peak responsiveness and feel, as well as superb build quality overall. The purple colorway has also received the same discount. Purple: Amazon - $319.99 UK price: Amazon - £343.99

was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Razer Kitsune is a leverless fight stick, meaning it doesn't have a joystick. Instead, all inputs including movement are controlled via button presses. In many fighting games, this will give you a slight advantage as you're able to input movement actions quicker than with a stick. I also love the inclusion of Razer Chroma RGB here. UK price: Amazon - £237.80

was $119.99 now $95.99 at Amazon I love this fight stick for a number of reasons. For one, it provides Xbox players with a compatible fight stick which is especially great as most tend to stick to PS5, Switch and PC compatibility. Second, it's a fantastic entry-level stick that's got great build quality and super responsive buttons. Oh, and the Switch version with its lovely retro aesthetic is also on sale at Amazon US. Switch: Amazon - $79.99 UK price (Switch only): Amazon - £75.46

was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon A real budget wonder here - the Mayflash F300 is another excellent entry-level stick. If you'd rather just dip a toe into the realm of fight sticks without committing to a massive spend, the F300 is perfect for that at this discounted price. It's also broadly compatible with most modern consoles and PC which is an excellent bonus. UK price: Amazon - £56.79

Fight sticks are not essential to having an enjoyable time with the best fighting games. Unless you're opting for a leverless like the Razer Kitsune above, there are no clear advantages to using one over a standard controller. Instead, it's all in the feel; if you have fond memories of pumping quarters into arcade machines, then you'll likely love the feeling and experience that a fight stick provides.

Not in the US or the UK? Check out the list below for all the best Black Friday fight stick deals in your region.