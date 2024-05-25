The super stylish SteelSeries Alias is available with a $30 discount in the Memorial Day sales

The ongoing Memorial Day sales are your chance to pick up one of the best microphones for streaming at a great discount. Whether you’re interested in becoming a content creator, already an experienced streamer, or just want to upgrade your mic for better audio while you’re playing games with friends, this is one deal to keep an eye on.

You can find the excellent SteelSeries Alias on sale for just $149.99 (was $179.99) at Best Buy. That's a compelling discount of $30, bringing the price down to just $10 shy of the lowest ever that we have seen on the microphone over at Amazon. The SteelSeries Alias stands out thanks to its seriously eye-catching design. It's sleek and attractive, with an innovative built-in LED display that handily shows you your current audio levels.

Today's best microphone deal

SteelSeries Alias: was $179.99 now $149.99 at Best Buy

This is a $30 saving on one of my favorite microphones which takes it down to its second lowest-ever price. The SteelSeries Alias is an impressive all-in-one audio solution, whether you're a content creator or a gamer who relies on voice chat in games. It boasts impressive audio quality, that sees your voice sounding excellent right out of the box, and a seriously premium design.

I awarded the SteelSeries Alias a glowing four out of five stars in my SteelSeries Alias review. I praised its excellent audio quality, which doesn't need any tweaking to sound great, and its very intuitive on-board controls. I was also very impressed with the useful LED display, which is built right into the body of the microphone itself. It provides a useful way to check your current audio levels and also clearly shows when your microphone is muted.

I still use this microphone every day for both gaming and professional audio recording and have found that it's absolutely perfect at both. If you're in the market for a new microphone, I couldn't recommend it highly enough.

If you're not in the US but still want to get your hands on the SteelSeries Alias at a discounted price, you can check for any offers in your region below.

