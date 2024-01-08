The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro gaming headset is close to its lowest ever Amazon price with this discount

It's a fantastic time to pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, as the excellent gaming headset has seen a sizeable Amazon discount for both its wired and wireless variants.

Today, you can pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro's wireless version is currently down to just $287.99 at Amazon. That's a hefty $62 saving off its $349.99 retail price. Ifthat's a bit much, the wired variant has also seen a solid discount, dropping to just $215 at Amazon at present. The wired version's retail price is typically $249.99, so it's a smaller price drop overall here but still a good deal cheaper than its wireless counterpart.

What makes the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro particularly eye-catching is its included base station, which features an OLED screen detailing battery life, connectivity, volume and more. The wireless version also comes with a swappable battery that the base station can charge. This can effectively mean you'll never find yourself without charge if you're in the habit of swapping the battery around during listening sessions.

In our review of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, we lauded its detailed audio and exceptional sound quality, while also praising its long battery life and dual connectivity (2.4GHz and Bluetooth) support. All of which go a ways to justify its admittedly lofty price point. The headset is compatible with PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. There's a separate model for Xbox users, too, but this unfortunately hasn't been discounted like the rest.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro (wireless): was $349.99 now $287.99 at Amazon

Save $62 - This is a big saving for one of SteelSeries' most robust gaming headsets. Right now, it's just a few bucks away from its lowest ever Amazon price, so well worth jumping on if you've been looking for a premium gaming headset at a more palatable price. Price check: Best Buy - $287.99

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro (wired): was $249.99 now $215 at Amazon

Save $35 - While a $35 saving doesn't look quite as impressive, this is still a fantastic price if you don't mind the loss of wireless connectivity with this model. Price check: Walmart - $215

