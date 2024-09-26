These SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 headsets are now available at their lowest price

SteelSeries has a bunch of great gaming headsets available, but if you're now searching for the most affordable and versatile out of its collection, while also sticking to a budget, Amazon's current discounted offer is worth snatching up.

Currently, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is now down to $109.99 (was $129.99) on Amazon, saving you a total of $20, the cheapest price the headset has been since earlier this summer at $95.80.

There's also the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P, a PlayStation alternative, which is also now down to $109.99 (was $129.99) on Amazon, the lowest price the multi-system gaming headset has ever been on the website.

Finally, there's the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X, with its black and green design specifically made for Xbox gaming, which is now on offer for $112.18 (was $129.99) on Amazon.

The UK is also seeing some big price cuts. You can now grab the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 for £109.99 (was £129.99) on Amazon.co.uk, as well as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P for the same price at £109.99 (was £129.99), and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X for £109.99 (was £129.99). All at the lowest price ever.

Today's best SteelSeries gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $129.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

This wireless multi-system headset is perfect for all your gaming needs, whether you're playing on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or even mobile, and is also on the more affordable side. It's now back to its cheapest price, making it not only one of the best affordable headsets you can buy right now but also saving some extra money. UK price: was £129.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5P: was $129.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

This alternative headset with its subtle blue design for PlayStation is now at its lowest price ever and is the best available if you're looking to cut the cost. UK price: was £129.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5X: was $129.99 now $112.18 at Amazon

Like the PlayStation version, the Nova 5X has been specifically designed for Xbox with its green design. This headset is, too, at its cheapest price ever on Amazon. UK price: was £129.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is a versatile headset that Managing Editor, Rob Dwiar calls "truly amazing" as it offers superb compatibility, as well as a useful Companion App with dozens of presets. The hardware also boasts a 60-hour battery life, so there's no need for constant cable attachment for charging and also features great audio design.

If you're on the lookout for something different, TechRadar Gaming has whipped up a list of the best gaming headsets you can buy right now for all gaming purposes.

And if you're not in the UK or US, you can check below for the latest and lowest prices wherever you are in the world.