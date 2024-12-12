The Sony Inzone Buds are the best gaming earbuds I've ever tested, and they're a huge £50 off at Amazon right now

Want more immersive audio on PS5 or your phone, but not keen on being burdened by a larger gaming headset? The Sony Inzone Buds are the perfect answer to this, and right now, they're back down to their lowest-ever price over at Amazon UK.

That puts the Sony Inzone Buds down to just £129 (was £179) at Amazon. This is a frankly incredible price, taking the premium earbuds down to a much more reasonable mid-range rate.

Having tested the Sony Inzone Buds myself, I'm confident in saying that these are some of the very best gaming earbuds you can buy at this discounted price point, largely owing to their support for immersive spatial audio (never a guarantee on small devices like earbuds) and very impressive battery life.

Today's best Sony Inzone Buds deal

Sony Inzone Buds: was £179 now £129 at Amazon The Sony Inzone Buds are a delightful pair of premium gaming earbuds, currently available at a much more affordable price. If the PS5 is your go-to console - or if you simply want great-sounding music on mobile - then these are a fantastic option.

I would recommend the Sony Inzone Buds to anyone in a heartbeat. And now, at this discounted price, they're easier than ever to wax lyrical about. I did as much in my Sony Inzone Buds review. Rating them four out of a possible five stars, I praised the earbuds' immaculate active noise canceling, immersive spatial audio, and long-lasting battery life that gets you around 12 hours on a single charge.

The Sony Inzone Buds also come with a carry case for charging and storage, as well as a USB-C receiver. I would recommend connecting via this receiver over their support for Bluetooth LE, as I admittedly found the connection there to occasionally drop out - though this was infrequent enough to not be a massive issue overall.

