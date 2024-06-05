The SCUF Nomad mobile controller launches next month - and pre-orders are available now

A new mobile gaming controller, the SCUF Nomad, has entered the fray.

Launching on July 8, the SCUF Nomad can be pre-ordered now for $99.99 / £99.99 at the brand's website. It's available in either white or black colorways. Additional thumbstick grips can also be purchased separately for $9.99 / £9.99.

Compatible exclusively with iOS devices (sorry, Android users, you'll have to stick with the Backbone One or Razer Kishi Ultra for now), the SCUF Nomad will offer drift-resistant Hall effect thumbsticks, remappable rear paddles and, according to the website, up to 16 hours of battery life which is a nice bonus if you regularly game on the go.

In terms of an overall comfort factor, it looks like you'll be well served on that front, too. Unsurprising for the premium SCUF brand, the Nomad features an ergonomic shell and textured grips. It's also compatible with "many" phone cases, so unlike some mobile controllers out there, you won't need to disrobe your phone in order to play.

In the box, you're also getting two additional thumbstick grips, an iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 adapter and a USB-C cable for charging purposes. Additionally, the website shows that the Nomad is compatible with the SCUF app, allowing you to access your favorite mobile games including Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and Genshin Impact.

While we can't speak on the quality of the SCUF Nomad just yet, it's a safe bet that it'll be at least a reasonably solid controller. We've been a fan of the brand's hardware in the past, including the SCUF Reflex Pro, where we cited the PS5 gamepad's luxurious build quality and customizability as particular high points in our review.

