The Nitro Deck is our favorite Nintendo Switch accessory and it's back at its lowest ever price right now

Interested in the Nitro Deck but have been waiting for a price drop? You may want to check out this latest Amazon discount.

The Nitro Deck, which sits at the top of our best Nintendo Switch accessories list, is currently matching its lowest-ever price at Amazon right now. That means it's down to just $49.98 at the online retailer, shaving a neat ten bucks off its usual $59.99 retail price. This deal is for the black variant, but the white colorway has also received the same discount.

It's worth noting that this is the standard Nitro Deck model, meaning the package comes with just the dock by itself, lacking the fancier features of the special editions like a carry case and fancier colors.

If you've found yourself frustrated by Nintendo's own Joy-Con controllers, be that their small size or the ease at which they develop stick drift, then we highly recommend looking into purchasing the Nitro Deck. Especially so if you primarily play in handheld mode. The dock features Hall effect joysticks that are swiftly becoming the industry standard. Its sturdy build quality also provides something of a protective shell for the Switch display.

