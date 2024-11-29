The gorgeous 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G8 has hit its lowest-ever price in this Black Friday deal

If you want to get a great deal on a high-end gaming monitor this Black Friday, don't sleep on this one.

You can currently find the Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey OLED G8 at Amazon for $899 (was $1,299.99). That's a bargain price for such a breath-taking gaming monitor.

And before those in the UK feel too left out, there are also fantastic Black Friday deals available on it there too: you can pick up the Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey OLED G8 at Amazon for £898.98 (was £1,098.95). That's a pretty tasty £200 saving, making this one of my biggest Black Friday gaming monitor deal recommendations.

Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey OLED G8: was $1,299.99 now $899 at Amazon The huge 32-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 will show all your games at their absolute best. Not only does it offer gorgeous 4K at a 240Hz refresh rate and a nigh-on instant 0.3ms response time, but the fact its now been reduced by a massive $400 to its lowest price ever means it's a bit of a bargain to boot.

Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey OLED G8: was £1,098.95 now £898.98 at Amazon On the other side of the pond, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 has also seen a serious price cut. You'll get those same gorgeous 4K visuals, the same 240fps refresh rate, 250 nits of brightness and more features than you can shake a stick at. Get it for its lowest price ever, with almost £200 off.

As you'd expect from a gaming monitor that we awarded five stars in our Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 review, this is a truly unbeatable display.

It has an phenomenal gaming performance, staggeringly smooth visuals, stunning design, and innovative features like its glare-reducing screen treatment and ultra-efficient cooling to prevent damage from overheating. While it lacks Dolby Vision and NVIDIA G-Sync support, it's basically the best gaming screen you'll get short of a full-blown gaming TV.



