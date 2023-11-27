The Game Awards will have tighter security this year following 2022 stage invasion

Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards, says that the awards show will have tighter security this year to help keep everyone safe.

When asked during a recent Twitch livestream if more security measures are planned to be implemented to prevent stage crashers, Keighley replied: “Yeah, we are. We don’t want to talk about that stuff too publicly, just because, you know, it’s security, and we definitely have plans, and we’re trying to do all we can to keep me safe, but also everyone watching the show, the audience, people participating in the show and everything.

“It’s something we’re certainly thinking about, and we appreciate the concern,” he continued. “Believe me, that’s something that is top of mind for us, but we also want to put on a great show that celebrates these games, and celebrates our love of video games, so that’s an important thing to keep in mind as well. But yeah, I appreciate the concern around that, thank you.”

This comes after an individual managed to get on the stage alongside FromSoftware during the 2022 awards show, when the studio was collecting its Game of the Year award for Elden Ring. They were able to speak into the microphone before being escorted off the stage by security.

On top of that, another two stage crashers briefly interrupted Gamescom 2023’s Opening Night Live event in August, one of which managed to stand next to Keighley and speak into his microphone before security intervened. At the time, Keighley said: “That’s just so disappointing. This is such a special night for so many developers, it’s really disappointing to see someone act that way.”

The Game Awards 2023 will take place on December 7, streamed live from Los Angeles. This year, the six games battling it out for the coveted title of Game of the Year are Baldur’s Gate 3 , Resident Evil 4 (2023) , Alan Wake 2 , Super Mario Bros. Wonder , The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 .