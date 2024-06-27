The excellent Revolution 5 Pro Controller for PS5 has just hit its lowest-ever discount at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Looking for a pro-level PS5 controller but not quite willing to pay DualSense Edge-level rates? You may want to check out this latest discount on the excellent Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, which has brought the controller down to a record-low price.

Right now, US shoppers can pick up the Revolution 5 Pro for $174.99 (was $199.99), a tidy $25 saving. The saving is for a white variant of the controller specifically, with the black colorway currently being out of stock at the online retailer. However, Best Buy currently has this model discounted to $174.99, too, should you prefer.

If you're planning on picking up a new PS5 controller soon, the above deals are worth checking out if you'd like to avoid the upcoming Amazon Prime Day rush with the annual sales event happening in mid-July.

Today's best Revolution 5 Pro controller deal

Revolution 5 Pro controller (white): was $199.99 now $174.99 at Amazon

While an admittedly modest saving overall, it's the first time the Revolution 5 Pro has been discounted to this price point. If you're in the market for a premium controller with enhanced features like Hall effect sticks, trigger stops, onboard headset controls, and more, then definitely consider checking this deal out. Price check: Best Buy - $174.99 (black variant)

The Revolution 5 Pro is an officially licensed PS5 controller that's also compatible with PS4 and Windows PCs. Developed in partnership with professional Street Fighter 6 player Nathan 'Mister Crimson' Massol, it's a fantastic fit for the best fighting games as well as competitive online play in general.

That's because the controller is impressively customizable. Not only does it feature class-leading Hall effect sticks to prevent drift over long-term use, but the Revolution 5 Pro also houses adjustable trigger stops, remappable rear buttons, on-board headset and mic controls, and an additional circular D-pad that's a great fit for both fighting and arcade titles.

In our four-star Revolution 5 Pro controller review, we praised the controller's excellent build quality and high customizability which includes swappable modules like thumbstick shafts and a set of installable weights that can help the gamepad rest more firmly in your hands. It doesn't feature Sony's proprietary haptic feedback or touchpad, but only because the company has those features on lock for its first-party controllers.

More Revolution 5 Pro controller deals

Live outside of the US, or are simply looking for prices at alternative retailers? Check the list below for the best Revolution 5 Pro controller deals no matter where in the world you live.