The best PS5 Pro deal in the UK is back, with even bigger savings if you trade in

Didn't manage to bag yourself a PS5 Pro as a Christmas gift? There's no need to despair, because one of the best deals that I spotted before the holidays is still available right now.

If you head over to the EE Store, you can pick up a PS5 Pro for just £659 (was £699). That's a pretty meaty £40 saving and more than you might expect to get off such a recently released system.

That's not all though, as the retailer is also offering a limited trade-in deal. You can get up to £230 when you trade in your old PS5, plus an extra £30 on top of that after you purchase your new console.

That can take the cost of upgrading to a PS5 Pro all the way down to just £399 - a pretty incredible deal. Just bear in mind that your mileage with the trade-in program may vary and is dependent on the condition (and model) of your device.

Save on a PS5 Pro

PS5 Pro: was £699 now £659 at EE £40 off the recently released PS5 Pro is nothing to sniff at, but what really sets this deal apart is the trade-in offer. You can get up to £230 back when you trade in an original PS5, plus £30 extra for a limited time. You can find all the details on the 'Promotions' tab of the store page.

The PS5 Pro is one of the best gaming consoles available today, as it is by far the most powerful on the market. It received four out of five stars in our PS5 Pro review, with plenty of praise for its performance and visual upgrade compared to the regular PS5.

That said, these are enhancements that are very much geared towards the hardcore gamer and are the most noticeable if you own an expensive 8K or 120Hz display.

It's also important to note that the PS5 Pro does not come with a disk drive or vertical stand out of the box, which is pretty disappointing. These will need to be purchased separately and, annoyingly, the disk drive is pretty hard to come by right now.

There's no need to start shaking and crying if you're not in the UK either, as you can see all the best deals on the PS5 Pro to grab yourself a bargain below.